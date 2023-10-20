Multifamily Leadership Announces Finalists for the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily®
20 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national finalists for the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® will be honored during the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 5-6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
At the Summit, each company will learn how they ranked nationally amongst the other participants and will be recognized on stage for their incredible achievement.
68 of the finalists are Multifamily Management/Owners. 26 of those finalists were ranked in the 1- 4,999 units category. 31 were ranked in the 5,000 - 19,999 units category and 11 were ranked in the 20,000+ units category.
As a separate category, 20 Multifamily Suppliers/Vendor finalists will learn how they rank nationally.
And finally, 60 of the finalists will find out how they rank on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list.
In its 9th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.
"This is our opportunity to showcase the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of everyone who helps make the multifamily industry what it is today. We love recognizing the people within these incredible companies every year and showcasing what they're doing in order to receive this honored distinction within the multifamily industry. These are the best of the best building healthy organizations from the ground up," stated Carrie Antrim, CO-Founder of Multifamily Women®.
Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."
The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.4 trillion-dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.5 million jobs.
Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 5-6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program. Attending the summit is a golden opportunity for Multifamily Owners & Operators striving for efficiency, profitability, and healthy organizational culture, especially in the face of formidable financial challenges.
Attendees will hear an opening keynote on day 2 from David White, the former Microsoft Director of People and Organizational Capability. David has demonstrated a unique ability to intertwine technology, AI, leadership, and innovation into corporate culture. His work at Microsoft has revolutionized people management and leadership development on a global scale, impacting 100,000 individuals worldwide.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured here as well for those who want to get their brands in front of these top CEOs and decision-makers not only at the Summit but across all of Multifamily Leadership's media platforms.
So, without further ado, the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists arranged alphabetically are:
Alco Management, Inc.
American Communities
Apartment Dynamics
APARTMENT SEO, LLC
ApartmentGeofencing.com
Apartments.com
Avanti Residential
BSR REIT
Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
CF Evans Construction
Chestnut Hill Realty
Confluence Communities
Continental Properties
Croatan Investments
Crowne Partners Inc.
DASMEN Residential
Decron Properties
Digible Inc
Eenhoorn, LLC
Far Out Solutions
FCI Residential
Fogelman Properties
Frankforter Group
Funnel
Gables Residential
Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
Grace Hill
GrayCo Properties
Greenline Apartment Management
Hankin Apartments
HappyCo, Inc.
Hines/Willowick
IMT Residential
JVM Realty
Kaftan Communities
Kairoi Management, LLC
Keener Management, LLC
Killam Apartment REIT
Klingbeil Capital Management
Lantower Residential
Lawson
Leonardo247, Inc.
Liv Communities LLC
Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management
Monument Real Estate Services
Northland Investment Corporation
NorthPoint Management
Park Properties Management Co
Peak Properties
Peg Property Management Group
Perennial Properties
PERQ Multifamily Software, LLC
Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC
Portico Property Management
Presidium
Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA)
RealSource Properties
Redwood Property Investors, LLC
RentVision
Repli
ResProp Management
RHO Residential LLC
Scully Company
Security Properties
Spherexx
Stake
Stoa Group, LLC
Stone Mountain Properties
StoneRiver Company
Sunbelt Properties
SYNC Residential
The Franklin Johnston Group
The Garrett Companies
The KSC Group
The Life Properties
The Preiss Company
The RADCO Companies
The REMM Group
THS National LLC
TriBridge Residential
Trilogy Real Estate Group
Valiant Residential
Vidalta Property Management
Westdale Asset Management
WRH Realty Services
Zego
Zocalo Community Development
