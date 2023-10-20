Multifamily Leadership Announces Finalists for the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national finalists for the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® will be honored during the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 5-6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the Summit, each company will learn how they ranked nationally amongst the other participants and will be recognized on stage for their incredible achievement.

68 of the finalists are Multifamily Management/Owners. 26 of those finalists were ranked in the 1- 4,999 units category. 31 were ranked in the 5,000 - 19,999 units category and 11 were ranked in the 20,000+ units category.

As a separate category, 20 Multifamily Suppliers/Vendor finalists will learn how they rank nationally.

And finally, 60 of the finalists will find out how they rank on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list.

In its 9th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.

"This is our opportunity to showcase the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of everyone who helps make the multifamily industry what it is today. We love recognizing the people within these incredible companies every year and showcasing what they're doing in order to receive this honored distinction within the multifamily industry. These are the best of the best building healthy organizations from the ground up," stated Carrie Antrim, CO-Founder of Multifamily Women®.

Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.4 trillion-dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.5 million jobs.

Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 5-6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program. Attending the summit is a golden opportunity for Multifamily Owners & Operators striving for efficiency, profitability, and healthy organizational culture, especially in the face of formidable financial challenges.

Attendees will hear an opening keynote on day 2 from David White, the former Microsoft Director of People and Organizational Capability. David has demonstrated a unique ability to intertwine technology, AI, leadership, and innovation into corporate culture. His work at Microsoft has revolutionized people management and leadership development on a global scale, impacting 100,000 individuals worldwide.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured here as well for those who want to get their brands in front of these top CEOs and decision-makers not only at the Summit but across all of Multifamily Leadership's media platforms.

So, without further ado, the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists arranged alphabetically are:

Alco Management, Inc.

American Communities

Apartment Dynamics

APARTMENT SEO, LLC

ApartmentGeofencing.com

Apartments.com

Avanti Residential

BSR REIT

Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

CF Evans Construction

Chestnut Hill Realty

Confluence Communities

Continental Properties

Croatan Investments

Crowne Partners Inc.

DASMEN Residential

Decron Properties

Digible Inc

Eenhoorn, LLC

Far Out Solutions

FCI Residential

Fogelman Properties

Frankforter Group

Funnel

Gables Residential

Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC

GoldOller Real Estate Investments

Grace Hill

GrayCo Properties

Greenline Apartment Management

Hankin Apartments

HappyCo, Inc.

Hines/Willowick

IMT Residential

JVM Realty

Kaftan Communities

Kairoi Management, LLC

Keener Management, LLC

Killam Apartment REIT

Klingbeil Capital Management

Lantower Residential

Lawson

Leonardo247, Inc.

Liv Communities LLC

Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management

Monument Real Estate Services

Northland Investment Corporation

NorthPoint Management

Park Properties Management Co

Peak Properties

Peg Property Management Group

Perennial Properties

PERQ Multifamily Software, LLC

Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC

Portico Property Management

Presidium

Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA)

RealSource Properties

Redwood Property Investors, LLC

RentVision

Repli

ResProp Management

RHO Residential LLC

Scully Company

Security Properties

Spherexx

Stake

Stoa Group, LLC

Stone Mountain Properties

StoneRiver Company

Sunbelt Properties

SYNC Residential

The Franklin Johnston Group

The Garrett Companies

The KSC Group

The Life Properties

The Preiss Company

The RADCO Companies

The REMM Group

THS National LLC

TriBridge Residential

Trilogy Real Estate Group

Valiant Residential

Vidalta Property Management

Westdale Asset Management

WRH Realty Services

Zego

Zocalo Community Development



PRESS CONTACT:

Patrick Antrim

[email protected]

480-719-4409 x101

multifamilyleadership.com

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership