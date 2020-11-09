Multifamily Leadership Announces Top 50 Finalists for the Best Places to Work Multifamily®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 50 national finalists for the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® will be honored during the upcoming Best Places to Work Multifamily® Awards Show on December 6, 2020 where each participating company will learn how they ranked nationally.

The awards show will be broadcast live from Multifamily Studios in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be available free for all multifamily professionals worldwide and is not just for those who participated in the program, but for everyone who helps make the multifamily industry go round.

Multifamily Leadership

Not only will this show be attended by thousands of multifamily professionals, but the ranking companies will be featured on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform in the multifamily housing industry. This partnership aims to promote the winning companies on a high-traffic media site and create new opportunities for the award recipients, reaching far beyond industry trade associations.

Producers of the Best Places to Work Multifamily®, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, are expecting attendance to be in the thousands for this one-of-a-kind live virtual broadcast from their studio.

"This is our opportunity to showcase the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of everyone who helps make the multifamily industry what it is today. We love recognizing the people within these incredible companies every year, but this year is extra special. This particular awards show is very near and dear to our hearts because we can take a moment to be in gratitude for every single person who has tirelessly worked to provide quality multifamily housing during 2020," stated Carrie Antrim.

In its 6th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.

Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.5 billion-dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.4 million jobs. After the award-winners are honored at this year's award show, past and current Best Places to Work Multifamily® recipients will be listed on MultifamilyBiz.com, a media site that delivers news, events, and resources to more than 1.5 million monthly visitors. This provides digital exposure to the recipients, enhancing their recruiting efforts, increasing their current exposure in the market, and improving brand reputation.

Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend upcoming Best Places to Work Multifamily® Awards Show on December 6, 2020, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program.

The 2021 Best Places to Work Multifamily® Finalists Arranged Alphabetically are:

ALCO Management, Inc.

American Communities

Apartment Dynamics

Apartment SEO, LLC

Baron Property Services

Chestnut Hill Realty Corp.

Continental Properties

Dasmen Residential

DLP Real Estate Management

Eenhoorn

Fickling Management Services

Fort Family Investments/Perimeter Realty, Inc.

G5

Gables Residential

Gene B. Glick Company

Hankin Apartments

Highridge Costa

IMT Residential

Jones & Jones Communities

JVM Realty

Karya Property Management

Keener Management

Knock

Laramar Group, LLC

Monument Real Estate Services, LLC.

Northland Investment Corporation

Olympus Property

Parcel Pending

Pathlight HOME

Perennial Properties

Portico Property Management

Presidium

RealSource Management

Redwood Capital Group LLC

REPLI

ResMan

Respage

S2 Capital LLC

SmartRent

The Bascom Group

The Franklin Johnston Group

The Management Group LLC

The REMM Group

The Westover Companies

Valiant Residential

Veritas Equity Management

Weller Management

Wesley Apartment Homes

WRH Realty Services, INC.

Zego (Powered by PayLease)

