Multifamily Leadership Recognizes the Best Places to Work in Multifamily® for Women

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership is thrilled to announce the national ranking of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women. This list recognizes organizations that have created positive and supportive cultures for women and have participated in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.

To be eligible for the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women ranking, companies must have a minimum of 15 females working for them, or 25% of their workforce, whichever is greater. In addition, the response rate from women must be 40% or higher, unless the total number of women at the company is less than 25, in which case the response rate must be 80% or higher. The rankings are determined by the percentage of positive responses from women, from largest to smallest.

In its 8th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

"We are proud to recognize and celebrate the companies that have earned a spot on this prestigious list. These organizations have demonstrated a commitment to creating positive and inclusive environments for their employees, and we are excited to see them being recognized for their efforts. The multifamily industry plays a vital role in the U.S. economy, and the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women program highlights the industry's focus on people and its overall potential," said Carrie Antrim, Co-Founder of Multifamily Women®.

This program is a valuable resource for employees in the multifamily industry, as it provides a platform for them to share their experiences and have their voices heard. It is not influenced by judges from suppliers or company volunteers, or by sponsorship or fundraising campaigns. Instead, it is a true representation of the opinions and perspectives of those working in the industry.

The 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, in ranking order, are:

  1. NorthPoint Management
  2. Zocalo Community Development
  3. FCI Residential
  4. Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC
  5. ApartmentGeofencing.com
  6. Perennial Properties
  7. The Garrett Companies
  8. Passco Companies
  9. Peg Property Management Group
  10. Stoa Group
  11. Leonardo247, Inc.
  12. APARTMENT SEO, LLC
  13. Picerne Real Estate Group
  14. Respage
  15. The KSC Group
  16. Scully Company
  17. Eenhoorn, LLC
  18. Weller Management
  19. Knock CRM
  20. Hankin Apartments
  21. BSR REIT
  22. RealSource Properties
  23. Apartment Dynamics, LLC
  24. SYNC Residential
  25. RentDebt Automated Collections
  26. Berger Rental Communities
  27. PLK Communities
  28. The Franklin Johnston Group
  29. The Westover Companies
  30. Baron Properties
  31. Rently
  32. Presidium
  33. GoldOller Real Estate Investments
  34. ITEX
  35. The REMM Group
  36. Portico Property Management
  37. Indus Communities
  38. The Life Properties
  39. Northland Investment Corporation
  40. JVM Realty
  41. Mission Rock Residential, LLC
  42. Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
  43. The RADCO Companies
  44. Alco Management, Inc.
  45. Laramar Group
  46. Marquis Asset Management
  47. Security Properties Residential LLC
  48. Ashford Communities
  49. Zego
  50. Avanti Residential
  51. Lantower Residential
  52. WRH REALTY SERVICES, INC.
  53. GrayCo Properties, LLC
  54. Decron Properties
  55. DASMEN Residential
  56. Peak Properties
  57. Lawson
  58. Keener Management

