Multifamily Marketing Company RentVision Achieves 2023 Google Premier Partner Status

LINCOLN, Neb., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentVision was named a 2023 Google Premier Partner for being in the country's top 3% of all ad firms, distinguishing it as a leading Google Ads expert in the multifamily industry.

RentVision continues to raise the standard of its digital advertising services through an innovative, predictive solution that automatically drives qualified traffic to individual apartment communities' websites before vacancies hit and enables them to save money when it's under control.

"Even though vacancy changes constantly, most people have fixed marketing budgets where they expect to get the same marketing service 12 months a year. That doesn't align with what multifamily advertisers need," said RentVision CEO David Watson. "In the past, we managed PPC ad campaigns the same as everyone else. We were reactive or static, and like most PPC advertising, there was a lot of guesswork. When we introduced advanced software that actually optimized our client campaigns automatically, that's where things took off."

By coupling AI and machine learning technology, web data, and data from the client's property management software, RentVision's predictive digital ads can automatically optimize budgets and ensure that ad spend is allocated to the sources that generate the most qualified traffic at the right time.

The software can make decisions minute-to-minute to shift budgets across advertising platforms or campaigns, pause or activate campaigns, and point prospective residents to specified floorplans with the most upcoming vacancy.

"Our client's budgets are dynamic and change daily according to a community's future vacancy and organic leasing demand," Watson said. "It's really unique, and it's what has set RentVision apart from other vendors in the multifamily industry."

Apartments utilizing RentVision's predictive digital ads strategy were 5x more likely to have occupancy levels at or above target. The company also reported that their clients' ads achieved a 14.6% decrease in average cost-per-click and a 14.5% increase in average user engagement compared to standard apartment PPC campaigns.

"Automated advertising budgets allow me to not have to worry about spend vs. occupancy," said RPM Living's Director of Marketing, Christian Belew.

According to Google, Premier Partner companies are "recognized for maximizing campaign success for their clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients' campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.

Requirements to earn this elite designation from Google include the following:

Existing client growth.

New client growth.

Client retention.

Product diversification.

Maintain a 90-day ad spend of at least $10,000 across all managed accounts. (RentVision manages millions of dollars-worth of their clients' ads annually.)

About RentVision

RentVision, a multifamily marketing company based in Lincoln, Nebraska, serves thousands of apartment communities across the U.S. with websites, digital advertising, media, analytics, and revenue solutions.

