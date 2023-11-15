Multifamily Rents Fall Again in October, Reports Yardi Matrix

News provided by

Yardi

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Rents fell for the second consecutive month to a national average $1,718

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily fundamentals continued to soften and impact rents last month, according to the latest Yardi® Matrix National Multifamily Report.

The average U.S. asking rent dropped $3 to $1,718 in October, with year-over-year growth moderating to 0.4 percent, down 40 basis points from September. Occupancy slid to 94.9 percent, marking the first decline in four months.

Rent growth turned negative in 14 of Yardi Matrix's top 30 metros, and most of these markets, particularly in the Sun Belt, are impacted by a recent influx of supply and rapid rent increases over the past two and a half years.

Even though rents dropped for the second consecutive month, demand and absorption continue at levels consistent with pre-pandemic years. During the first three quarters of 2023, more than 250,000 units were absorbed nationally, in line with the 300,000-plus units absorbed annually between 2017 and 2020.

"While the economy continues to produce solid results, market attention is focusing on the seeming inevitability of slowing job growth and the capital markets conundrum of higher interest rates. The longer rates stay in the 4.5 percent to 5 percent range (or higher), the more multifamily properties will face capital gaps when loans come up for refinancing," states the report.

Asking rents declined in the Lifestyle property segment, down 0.4 percent in October, while Renter-by-Necessity rents remained flat.

Single family rental rates fell $2 in October to $2,121, up 1.0 percent year-over-year, down 30 basis points from September. Operators are focusing on reducing operating costs, as expenses rose 12.2 percent on a trailing 12-month basis through September.

Gain more insight in the new Yardi Matrix National Multifamily Report.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, vacant land, industrial, office, retail and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Media Contact:                
Jeff Adler
Yardi Systems Inc.
(303) 615-3700 ext. 2022
[email protected]

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Yardi Matrix Anticipates Uptick in Construction Completions for 2024-2025

Yardi Matrix Anticipates Uptick in Construction Completions for 2024-2025

Multifamily construction starts increased slightly in Q3 2023, and should have a positive impact on future deliveries, states the latest Multifamily...
Yardi Launches ResidentShield Power to Simplify Retail Energy for Properties and Residents

Yardi Launches ResidentShield Power to Simplify Retail Energy for Properties and Residents

Yardi®, the leading provider of software solutions for real estate, announced today the launch of ResidentShield Power™, a retail energy service...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.