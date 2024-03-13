Multifamily Rents Up Slightly Last Month, with Regional Variance, Reports Yardi Matrix

Average U.S. asking rent gained $1 in February, increasing for the first time since Fall 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National asking rents posted their first increase in over seven months in February, according to the latest Yardi® Matrix National Multifamily Report.

The average U.S. asking rent rose $1 to $1,713 in February, up 0.6 percent year-over-year (YoY), while occupancy decreased 60 basis points YoY to 94.5 percent as of January.

Markets in the Northeast and Midwest continued to register rent increases, in contrast to rent contractions in high-supply Sun Belt markets. Of Yardi Matrix's top 30 metros, 13 posted rent declines, and five were down by three percent or more YoY. Occupancy was positive only in San Francisco, up 0.1 percent.

While rents generally show signs of stability, factors including supply, demand, regional metrics and affordability will determine the market's 2024 performance. Occupancy is likely to continue to decline, with one million new rental units expected to come online through the end of 2025. Already, heavy deliveries in Sun Belt and Southwest metros have eroded rent growth, with more construction underway.

"While high-demand markets are likely to record weak rent growth over the next year or two, the seeds of a rebound have been planted, as starts are declining and deliveries will drop in 2026 and 2027," states the report.

Single-family rents declined $2 in February to $2,133, equating to a 1.2 percent year-over-year increase. Single family occupancy remained flat at 96.5 percent in January. High mortgage rates and the scarcity of for-sale assets continue to boost demand.

