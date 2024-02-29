Multifamily Utility Company Welcomes Maliece Sorrows to the Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Utility Company continues to add bench strength to the leadership team with the most recent addition of Vice President of Operations, Maliece Sorrows.

"We are thrilled to continue our organizational growth with such a respected and knowledgeable individual," said Brian Stone, Chief Executive Officer. "Adding Maliece Sorrows is an enormous win for our organization. With over three decades of multifamily industry expertise, she brings a wealth of dynamic leadership and proven success to our team. Her unparalleled skill in client success, analytical acumen and commitment to excellence ensures the type of strategic foresight that drives both strong growth and client satisfaction. Combined with her ability to innovate and problem-solve, I have no doubt she will be a transformative force in our organization."

"Joining Brian and the MUC leadership team is an exciting opportunity, and I can't wait to dive in," said Sorrows. "This is an organization that is poised for exponential growth while continuing to execute superbly for our customers; leveraging my experience toward that killer combination has me determined and beyond excited to begin this journey."

About Multifamily Utility Company

Multifamily Utility Company founded in 2007, is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

