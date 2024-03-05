Multifamily Utility Company Welcomes Mike Davis as VP of Business Development

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Utility Company continues to capture among the most experienced and reputable industry talent with the addition of Mike Davis as VP of Business Development.

"We are thrilled to continue our organizational growth with someone like Mike, who epitomizes the relentless pursuit of excellence," said Brian Stone, Chief Executive Officer. "With over 30 years of experience in the multifamily domain, Mike's journey from Sales Manager to Senior Vice President of Multifamily underscores his dedication to crafting transformative strategies that elevate revenue streams and fortify brand credibility. We're confident that Mike's expertise will propel our brand and sales initiatives to new heights, fostering strategic partnerships for sustained growth. His proven track record speaks volumes, and we are thrilled to welcome him aboard as we refine our business development machine."

I was seeking a company culture that resonated with me, where customer obsession is a focus and growth isn't a buzzword

Davis, an accomplished multifamily industry veteran with some of the foremost supplier companies in his repertoire, is equally excited. "I was seeking a company culture that resonated with me, where customer obsession is a shared focus and growth isn't just a buzzword," said Davis. "By the end of my first call with Brian, I was hooked by the vision and dedication: a customer-first mentality, a commitment to the multifamily sector, and a strong growth mindset. I am thrilled to connect with long-term customers, fellow supplier partners and industry friends as I launch this new chapter in my career."

Multifamily Utility Company founded in 2007, is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

