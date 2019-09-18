Multifamily Veteran Mikel Persky-Hassman Joins Mobile Doorman

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman , the industry-leading creator of custom resident apps for multifamily communities, today introduced Mikel Persky-Hassman as the company's new Director of Sales - West.

With more than 30 years in the multifamily industry, Persky-Hassman infuses new sales, management and marketing expertise to the company's growing west coast presence. Prior to joining Mobile Doorman, Persky-Hassman spent years consulting for industry companies on both the vendor and property management sides of the business, including experience as a Regional Community Manager with FPI Management. Most recently, Mikel has been the CEO and Owner of The Package Solver, a Luxer One Partner, providing innovative package management solutions for properties nationwide.

"Mikel's unique mix of property management and vendor experience provides us with new insights into the value drivers for our partners. We're eager to incorporate her invaluable learnings into our product," said Larry Bellack, President of Mobile Doorman. "Mikel's introduction really is a win-win for us and our users."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of last week's introduction of Nitin Vig as the company's first-ever Chief Operating Officer, as well as the company closing on $6.5M round of expansion capital earlier this summer in an effort to fuel the company's continued growth in the industry.

"Throughout my years of consulting, it was clear the number one priority for communities was how to ease the day-to-day operational burdens of the staff. That's what brought me to Mobile Doorman," added Persky-Hassman. "This is a tool I truly believe makes the lives of our site-level partners easier and produces a more engaged community at the same time."

About Mobile Doorman:

Mobile Doorman specializes in developing custom, white-label apps for apartment and condominium communities across the U.S. Our mission is to improve how residents interact with their properties with a convenient, user friendly tool that helps them live smarter while helping property owners manage better, improve retention, and boost their bottom line through nexgen technology. For more information, visit www.MobileDoorman.com .

