MultiGreen Leverages RealFoundations' Expertise to Support Development of 40,000 Sustainable Multifamily Units in Coming Decade

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations, the world's foremost provider of management consulting solutions and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced completion of a four-month project enabling MultiGreen Properties to efficiently develop and operate 40,000 sustainable apartments by 2030. RealFoundations' work also positions the young company to become a leader in ESG reporting, performance and transparency.

Founded in the summer of 2019, MultiGreen publicly launched with an announcement from Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2020, at the 50th Annual World Economic Forum. MultiGreen is exclusively focused on ground-up construction and operations of entry-level, sustainable and high-tech multifamily housing. By contrast, other companies in this market segment have mixed property portfolios and have yet to comprehensively structure their businesses around sustainability principles. MultiGreen aims to differentiate itself in the capital markets as the leading development and investment firm for ESG standards.

MultiGreen engaged RealFoundations to help the organization establish a scalable operating model and robust technology platform to support its aggressive business goals and anticipated rapid growth. RealFoundations utilized its proprietary Design, Build, Deploy methodology to help define:

What work MultiGreen must accomplish to achieve its objectives;

Who does the work, including whether it's done in-house or sourced to third-parties;

What information, data and technology are needed to complete the work;

Key initiatives required to strategically guide and grow the company; and

A roadmap for implementation of that technology.

Yardi Voyager, a preeminent cloud-based accounting and property management platform for the real estate industry, was selected as one of MultiGreen's primary technology solutions. With extensive expertise in Yardi, RealFoundations helmed the implementation, delivering a leading practices-based system with defined processes that support MultiGreen's new operating model. MultiGreen can continue leveraging the Voyager platform, adding features and functionality as developed properties move into operations, or when the company offers different or more complicated investment products to the marketplace.

Additionally, RealFoundations is providing ongoing managed accounting services for MultiGreen, allowing the firm to concentrate on its core business and easily scale up accounting operations as the portfolio grows.

"We retained RealFoundations because of its track record in accelerating the growth of real estate companies of all sizes and maturities," said Randy Norton, Founder, and Chairman of the Board at MultiGreen. "Now, with a solid operating model and technology platform in place, we're well positioned to fulfill our vision of bringing sustainable living to tens of thousands of families and creating institutional-grade ESG opportunities for investors."

The collaboration with MultiGreen is a unique opportunity for RealFoundations. "We're thrilled to help MultiGreen get set up to succeed in making sustainable multifamily housing attainable to so many more people while offering new, socially significant opportunities for investors," said David Stanford, Enterprise Managing Consultant and co-founder, RealFoundations. "This is truly a chance to positively impact the delivery of attainable housing, through our work, which is very rewarding."

About MultiGreen Properties

MultiGreen Properties is a real estate development and operating company dedicated to the construction of attainable, sustainable and technology-enabled multifamily properties. Co-founded in 2019 by Green Mesa Capital and i(x) investments, MultiGreen provides a historic opportunity to create economic growth and catalytic social impact in housing supply-constrained markets. The mission of MultiGreen Properties is to be a Top 25 Owner of newly constructed multifamily units by 2030, and to be recognized as a global leader in sustainable entry-level housing. www.multi.green

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

