MultiGreen Turns to Autodesk Construction Cloud to Launch Workforce Plus Initiative and Build 40,000 Economically and Environmentally Sustainable Housing Units in 10 years

Workforce Plus is MultiGreen's new plan to build 40,000 economically and environmentally sustainable tech-enabled housing units by 2030 across ten states in the U.S., including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington, as well as British Columbia. Designed to directly contribute to tenants' quality of life, all multi-unit buildings in the Workforce Plus initiative will meet LEED , Green Globes , WELL and Fitwel certifications to promote health and wellness.

As the Workforce Plus initiative kicks off, MultiGreen will use Autodesk Construction Cloud to digitize and connect their processes throughout the project lifecycle. BuildingConnected will provide the MultiGreen team with increased transparency for trade partners working on the project, ensure compliance is integrated into the bidding process and mitigate risk by flagging potential specialty contractor issues during bidding.

Standardizing on Autodesk Construction Cloud's BIM 360 will allow MultiGreen to fully own and centralize the flow of information and BIM-rich data throughout the project – all from one common data environment in the cloud. Additionally, the company will use BIM 360's integration with the Embodied Carbon Calculator (EC3), which allows users to easily access, view and analyze material carbon emissions in the large model viewer. The MultiGreen team also uses Autodesk products such as Autodesk Build, Autodesk Takeoff, Revit and Autodesk Inventor, and plans to use Autodesk's recently announced digital twin solution, Autodesk Tandem.

"When you're embarking on a mission of this magnitude, it's important to make proactive investments – especially with technology," said Levi Nass, director of development for MultiGreen. "We're driving this project from the concept and design phase all the way through project completion and day-to-day operations, so it's an enormous advantage to be able to manage everything in one central platform and in one common data environment. Autodesk Construction Cloud is providing best-in-class, holistic tools that give us full ownership of our data and provide valuable insights that we can then carry across the entire company."

Sustainability at the core of every phase of Workforce Plus

MultiGreen works to promote a sustainable lifestyle for tenants in their buildings, such as fostering a culture of waste reduction and recycling in each community – and this sustainable mentality begins before ground is even broken. The company will deploy green building principles across the entire lifecycle of the Workforce Plus project, including:

Sustainable siting and material selection – optimizing land use and development to reduce adverse impacts and minimize ecological footprint, reusing materials and using recycled and green construction materials to reduce material extraction, processing, transportation, solid waste and consumption.

– optimizing land use and development to reduce adverse impacts and minimize ecological footprint, reusing materials and using recycled and green construction materials to reduce material extraction, processing, transportation, solid waste and consumption. Energy generation and efficiency – establishing and monitoring performance targets that account for intended use, occupancy and other energy operations and incorporating renewable energy generators such as solar shading and rooftop solar panels.

– establishing and monitoring performance targets that account for intended use, occupancy and other energy operations and incorporating renewable energy generators such as solar shading and rooftop solar panels. Maximizing water efficiency – reducing wastewater through optimized landscaping, integrated rainwater catchments, gray water recycling and wastewater treatment systems.

– reducing wastewater through optimized landscaping, integrated rainwater catchments, gray water recycling and wastewater treatment systems. Designing with healthy living in mind – standardizing health-conscious details like enhanced ventilation and thermal comfort, moisture control and daylighting. Each multi-unit building will also factor in proximity to schools, grocery stores, shopping malls, parks and other public spaces, entertainment and recreational areas, and fitness and health facilities.

– standardizing health-conscious details like enhanced ventilation and thermal comfort, moisture control and daylighting. Each multi-unit building will also factor in proximity to schools, grocery stores, shopping malls, parks and other public spaces, entertainment and recreational areas, and fitness and health facilities. Economically sustainable operations through environmental construction techniques – maximizing energy efficiency techniques to produce lower carbon emissions. For instance, MultiGreen will use high quality thermal performance materials for better insulation at a fraction of the cost of current solutions. Innovations like this make MultiGreen's properties more affordable to operate, both at the property level and for individual tenants, while reducing the overall impact on the environment.

"Our goal is to build environmentally sound, tech-forward housing for families who have struggled to enter the homeowner market. Our research shows these people consist of firefighters, nurses, teachers and others who have been essential both prior to and throughout the global health pandemic," said Randy Norton, chairman of the board for MultiGreen. "Workforce Plus isn't about chasing yield, it's about making a positive impact on the world. We knew we had to standardize and digitize our processes from start to finish to build better and more efficiently and being an Autodesk shop allows us to do just that. Autodesk is helping us lead the way, so we can establish best practices we hope other builders will follow."

"Autodesk is on a mission to empower teams to build the new possible – and a big part of the new possible is ensuring sustainability is integrated into the built environment from the outset," said Jim Lynch, senior vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "MultiGreen's plan to create environmentally and economically sustainable housing is one with which we closely align. Autodesk Construction Cloud will enable MultiGreen to streamline workflows and have full ownership of their data, and we look forward to closely partnering with them over the next 10 years and beyond."

