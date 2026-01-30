Multilingual Website Relaunch Shows a 16.28% Increase in Session Duration, a Case Study by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk a digital agency focused on branding, custom web design, and digital marketing, has published new website relaunch results detailing engagement changes observed following the August 2025 launch of a redesigned website for Procom Service, a technical service provider operating across multiple regions and languages. The findings are presented in a newly released case study documenting how navigation clarity, performance optimization, and multilingual site structure were addressed during the project.

The published results outline how structural updates and revised user flows aligned with measurable changes in on-site engagement following launch.

Website Relaunch Context for Multilingual Service Providers

According to the case study, service brands operating across regions often face challenges related to navigation complexity, inconsistent content presentation, and language accessibility. In the Procom Service project, the existing website structure limited content discoverability and reduced user engagement across key pages.

The relaunch focused on reorganizing site architecture to support clearer navigation, faster access to information, and a more consistent multilingual experience.

Structural and Performance Updates Reviewed During the Project

The case study documents several foundational website components that were reviewed and updated as part of the relaunch process, including:

Simplified navigation structure to support faster content discovery

Optimized user flows to guide visitors across service-related pages

Performance improvements to reduce friction during page interaction

Multilingual structure aligned with regional user needs

Cross-device testing to ensure consistent usability

These elements are presented as documented execution steps specific to the project, not as generalized recommendations.

3 Engagement Changes Observed Following the Relaunch

Following the website relaunch, the case study reports measurable engagement changes based on site analytics, including:

Overall website engagement increased by 12.45%, associated with clearer navigation and improved content exploration Average engagement time increased by 22.69%, reflecting optimized user flows that kept visitors active for longer periods Session duration increased by 16.28%, following performance enhancements and the introduction of a structured multilingual experience

These figures are presented as project-specific observations and are not positioned as predictive benchmarks for other organizations.

Navigation Clarity and Multilingual User Experience

The case study further details how content was reorganized to reduce complexity and improve clarity for users navigating the site in different languages. Navigation pathways were streamlined to allow visitors to reach relevant service information with fewer steps, while performance updates supported smoother interaction across devices.

This approach reflects commonly referenced considerations for service brands managing multilingual websites, where clarity, speed, and accessibility are key to sustained engagement.

Statement on the Case Study Findings

"Websites serving multilingual audiences require careful attention to structure, performance, and user flow," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This case study documents how those elements were reviewed and applied during the Procom Service website relaunch, alongside the engagement changes observed after launch."

Read the Full Case Study

The full case study detailing the Procom Service website relaunch and observed engagement results is available in the Procom Service case study.

Organizations evaluating a website relaunch or redevelopment initiative can also request a quote for web development projects.

