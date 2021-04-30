Multimedia News Release: Shenyang City Promotion Song Launches

SHENYANG, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, the premiere ceremony of the Shenyang city promotion song "Shenyang, Brilliant City on the Hunhe River" was held in the studio of Shenyang Radio and Television Station, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

For broadcast quality video and high-res images, please visit the Multimedia News Release:

http://news.medianet.com.au/xinhua-news-agency/shenyang-city-promotion-song-launches