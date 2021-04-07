Multimedia Plus Launches Incite 6.5

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia Plus, a training and communications technology company servicing leaders in the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries, has announced Zoom integration as a key feature in the latest version of INCITE 6.5. INCITE, powered by QuizScore, ensures consistent communication of information and skills with a private broadcast network and analytics to meet the demands of today's companies. The INCITE connector for Zoom is now available at the Zoom App Marketplace: https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/TCmJ5ZVQQdCAG6hgSqgoOw

Zoom integration allows management to invite attendees and track attendance seamlessly at QuizScore.com. Additionally, by leveraging the full power of INCITE, leadership can further ensure that a team isn't just present, but that they understand. The system easily allows users to add a pre-meeting assessment, a live meeting interaction or even post-meeting assessment to accurately measure the knowledge transfer and effectiveness of scheduled meetings.

Additional advancements in INCITE 6.5 include:

Pre-shift Health Check Screening module

Simplified login via faceID and touchID, key for personal phones

Phone optimized login and main menu

IP filtering to restrict access to content on personal devices only at work

"We heard from our clients that Zoom was a great solution for them, but they were missing the integrated attendance tracking and targeted invitations, as well as having metrics to measure whether knowledge transfer was happening," explains David Harouche, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, & Chief Technology Officer at Multimedia Plus. "Putting INCITE together with Zoom simply makes Zoom better by adding easy attendance tracking, easy invitations to defined employee groups and highly engaging knowledge checks."

ABOUT MULTIMEDIA PLUS

Keep your associates a click ahead of your customerTM. New York based Multimedia Plus (MMP) is transforming the way brands communicate globally. High success rates of the program are due to bite-size learning segments, fully customized programs, and the ability to easily track results that leads to greater communications and mentoring of staff. MMP's patented technology platform, INCITE powered by QuizScore®, ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it counts – with customers. The platform correlates to business results, offers real-time skill building, and utilizes low-bandwidth video. The company's programs are being used by brands globally and are translated into more than 22 languages.

