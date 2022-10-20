Multimedia Poem for the NFT Generation

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the mind centralized or decentralized? Is our consciousness our own or part of a larger consciousness? Can we call that consciousness "love"? What if Heaven were a type of metaverse?

These are some of the heady metaphysical questions that multimedia artist Jeffrey Delano Davis tackles in his new digital poem, "Decentralized," which Digital Art called "pure beauty ."

Artwork from "Decentralized" created by Jeffrey Delano Davis via Dalle 2 Artwork from "Decentralized" created by Jeffrey Delano Davis

"Decentralized" is a love poem written by Mr. Davis to his wife in the language of Web 3.0. There are two components of the collection: textual and digital. The textual component is the poem itself. The digital component comprises four "decentralized" works of art based on individual poem verses, two "digital writing" microfilms, one AI-generated graphic art piece, and a gif.

"I wanted the form of the poem to reflect the subject of the poem," said Mr. Davis "The internet is a terrific metaphor for consciousness; vast, disparate, and interconnected."

What was the impetus for the project? "I've studied Buddhism for a while, which contends that our consciousness extends beyond ourselves. I mashed that concept up with my recent obsession with the metaverse, and the idea was born."

To read Decentralized, or purchase a limited edition NFT or print from the collection, you can visit Jeffrey's web page here: https://jeffreydelanodavis.com/poetry/2022/8/14/decentralized .

You may contact Mr. Davis directly at [email protected] for usage rights.

