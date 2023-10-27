Multimodal AI Growth in Enterprise Applications, 2023 Global Market Report - Multimodal Approach Shifting from Cognitive Search and Recommendation Capabilities to Creative and Generative AI

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multimodal AI Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an inclusive overview of the emerging multimodal AI use cases across industry verticals and horizontal business functions. It casts light on the key drivers and restraints impacting the AI market, forming an invaluable resource for technology vendors and service providers.

As the digital realm expands its frontiers, the artificial intelligence (AI) market holds a paramount role in reshaping traditional job roles, operational workflows, and business frameworks.

In today's AI-driven market, companies across various sectors are striving to integrate innovative multimodal AI tools, solutions, and platforms within their operations in a bid to optimize growth, streamline operations, implement strategic differentiation, considerably enhance client experiences, and offer personalized services. With enhancements in voice, video, and text AI capabilities, the growth of multimodal AI has been significantly supported.



Of heightened importance in this era is the disruption in the generative AI technology space, shifting the multimodal focus from cognitive search and recommendation toward generative capabilities.

Modern enterprises are on the hunt for multimodal AI applications with the potential to revolutionize business models, operations, and company functions, heralding a multitude of growth opportunities across the generative AI stack, from data formats and tools to platforms and emerging AI applications.

The report offers a wealth of opportunities that can be explored in industry-specific multimodal solutions and data management, carving out a clear path forward in this hugely promising sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Unlocking Data Potential Requires Analyzing Unstructured Data in Video, Image, and Text Formats

Industry and Functional Use Cases Increasingly Dependent on Integrated Data Formats

Conversational AI Formats Increasingly Operating on Video, Image, and Text Formats

Differentiating Factors of Unimodal, Cross-modal, and Multimodal AI

Multimodal AI to be More Holistic and Tackle Complex Tasks than Traditional Single-mode AI Models

Multimodal Approach Shifting from Cognitive Search and Recommendation Capabilities to Creative and Generative AI

Generative AI Accelerates Multimodal Ecosystem Development

Multimodality Creates Growth Opportunities Across the Generative AI Stack

Availability of Multimodal Datasets

Large-scale ML Models Support Multimodality

Evolving Data Management Tools and Platforms

Transforming AI Application Capabilities

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry-specific Multimodal Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Multimodal Generative AI Foundation Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Management Services

The Way Forward

The Need for a Centralized AI Management Platform

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Background - Artificial Intelligence

AI is a Technology Priority for Global Enterprises

Enterprises are Advancing in Their AI Adoption Journeys

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Maturing Voice, Video, and Text AI Capabilities Support Multimodal AI Growth - Voice AI

Maturing Voice, Video, and Text AI Capabilities Support Multimodal AI Growth - Computer Vision

Maturing Voice, Video, and Text AI Capabilities Support Multimodal AI Growth - Text AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q066bg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets