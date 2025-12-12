Multimodal Transport Market worth $159.30 billion in 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the multimodal transport market is projected to grow from USD 98.61 billion in 2025 to USD 159.30 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Market growth is driven by the shift toward digitally coordinated multimodal services, including e-documentation, real-time cargo visibility platforms, and integrated control towers that enhance reliability and reduce transit variability.

The multimodal transport market is experiencing strong momentum as supply chains shift from single-mode freight movement to integrated road, rail, sea, and air operations, handling rising shipment volumes and network complexity. Demand is driven by the need to improve transit reliability, reduce logistics costs, and manage fluctuating capacity across global and regional trade routes. Companies are adopting multimodal solutions to streamline cross-border flows, support just-in-time production, and enhance cargo visibility, especially as e-commerce growth and dispersed manufacturing footprints require more synchronized distribution models. Government initiatives promoting sustainable freight, such as incentives for rail-based transport, coastal shipping programs, and large-scale infrastructure investments, are further accelerating market expansion. In response, major logistics providers are strengthening control over multimodal capacity through long-term carrier partnerships, digital integration, and network consolidation. For instance, in 2025, DSV completed the acquisition of DB Schenker, significantly expanding its global multimodal reach and reinforcing the industry shift toward integrated, end-to-end logistics orchestration. This increasing emphasis on resilience, network flexibility, and coordinated transport execution continues to elevate the role of multimodal solutions across global supply chains.

As this transition gains momentum, shippers are increasingly prioritizing multimodal solutions that offer predictable lead times, flexible routing options, and enhanced shipment control to mitigate rising volatility in global trade. Disruptions caused by port congestion, fluctuations in rail capacity, weather-related delays, and shifting geopolitical conditions are accelerating the need for transport models that can seamlessly switch between modes without compromising delivery commitments. To support this shift, logistics providers and infrastructure operators are investing in inland container depots, multimodal logistics parks, and synchronized scheduling between carriers to reduce dwell time and improve handoff efficiency. At the same time, the adoption of digital freight platforms, real-time tracking, and automated documentation is strengthening end-to-end visibility, positioning multimodal transport as a foundational element of resilient and future-ready supply chains.

Three-mode configurations are expected to capture a significant share of the multimodal transport market during the forecast period, as supply chains become more geographically dispersed and require smoother integration across long-haul and regional distribution networks. Unlike simpler dual-mode setups, three-mode movements, which typically combine sea, rail, and road or air, road, and sea, offer greater routing flexibility and capacity balancing for cargo moving between inland production sites, major ports, and international destinations. This structure is gaining traction among industries with complex sourcing and delivery patterns, such as aerospace, high-tech electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineered industrial goods, where products often originate from multiple countries and must meet strict delivery windows across multiple legs. The growing relevance of regional manufacturing clusters and transshipment hubs is also accelerating adoption, particularly in areas where rail corridors connect deep-sea terminals with inland logistics zones and cross-border gateways. Additionally, the rise in temperature-controlled and compliance-sensitive freight is prompting shippers to adopt three-mode designs that minimize storage time and reduce manual handling during mode transitions. Logistics providers are expanding tailored service packages around these configurations by introducing synchronized scheduling, enhanced cargo conditioning, and specialized equipment such as reefer-enabled intermodal containers. As supply chains strive for higher resilience, optimized routing, and broader market reach, three-mode configurations are poised to become an increasingly strategic component of multimodal transport networks.

The retail end-use industry is projected to record the highest CAGR in the multimodal transport market during the forecast period, driven by rapid shifts in consumer behavior and the continued expansion of digital and physical commerce networks. As retailers shift toward faster delivery models, they are increasingly redesigning their supply chains to support shorter replenishment cycles, wider product assortments, and more frequent shipment dispatches across urban and semi-urban markets. The acceleration of direct-to-consumer strategies, expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and the growth of quick-commerce formats are prompting retailers to adopt multimodal flows that strike a balance between cost efficiency and delivery consistency. Cross-border retail growth, particularly in electronics, lifestyle products, and specialty segments, is also driving demand for coordinated sea, air, and road combinations that can handle high-volume imports while minimizing customs and transit delays. Additionally, the rise of temperature-controlled categories such as fresh groceries, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals is increasing the need for controlled multimodal handovers to maintain product integrity across longer routes. Retailers are also investing in micro-fulfillment centers, automated consolidation hubs, and data-driven inventory planning, which rely heavily on reliable and predictable transportation connectivity. With escalating return rates, promotional demand spikes, and the need for resilience against disruptions, the retail segment is expected to accelerate multimodal adoption faster than any other end-use industry during the forecast period.

China is expected to be a leading multimodal transport market in the Asia Pacific, supported by its dominant role in global manufacturing and export-driven trade flows. The country's extensive network of coastal deep-sea ports, such as Shanghai, Ningbo-Zhoushan, and Shenzhen, combined with rapidly expanding inland rail and road connectivity, enables high-volume cargo movement between production hubs, free-trade zones, and international gateways. Large-scale national programs, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the development of international land-sea corridors, and the expansion of cross-border rail services into Europe and Central Asia, are strengthening China's position as a strategic multimodal transit and distribution hub. Rapid growth in bonded logistics zones and smart port upgrades is improving customs efficiency and reducing dwell times, supporting seamless transitions across sea, rail, and road. Additionally, the surge in cross-border e-commerce and the rising demand for time-efficient fulfillment are driving the wider use of multimodal solutions, especially for parcels, electronics, and high-value consumer goods. With continuous investment in digital freight platforms, automated terminals, and inland dry ports, China is poised to maintain its largest regional share as multimodal integration becomes increasingly central to its trade and supply chain ecosystem.

Top Companies in Multimodal Transport Market:

The Top Companies in Multimodal Transport Market are Deutsche Post AG (Germany), DSV (Denmark), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), A.P. Moller–Maersk (Denmark), and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS (Japan).

