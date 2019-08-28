Multinational Gourmet Cracker Brand Retains Blaze Public Relations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations, a Santa Monica-based PR agency that represents leading consumer lifestyle brands, announced the addition of Mary's Gone Crackers to their roster of health and wellness clients. The award-winning cracker company has partner with the leading boutique PR firm to increase brand buzz across the United States and Canada.

"At Mary's Gone Crackers, we remain committed to using the highest-quality, plant-based ingredients. We've refined our manufacturing process to decrease the steps from nature to consumer, allowing our fans to enjoy our snacks guilt free," said Mary's Gone Crackers President and CEO, Tetsuya Fujisaki. "We are thrilled to work with BLAZE PR, an agency that has achieved exceptional results for their clients and shares our same value of delivering only the best results."

BLAZE will conduct media outreach to spotlight Mary's Gone Crackers' new products and establish influence in the gluten free industry through international campaigns. The lifestyle agency aims to create conversations about the unique aspects of the brand, including their unwavering commitment to manufacturing real ingredients, as well as their dedication to environmental sustainability.

"We look forward to propelling the Mary's Gone Crackers brand forward in the consumer-packaged goods realm," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "The brand has already achieved great success since its founding in 2004, and we plan to take it to the next level."

Mary's Gone Crackers was founded on the premise that healthful, gluten-free eating should not sacrifice bold flavor. All of Mary's Gone Crackers are organic, non-gmo, gluten-free and available in Original, Super Seed, and REAL Thin crackers in multiple flavors.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the market share. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. blazepr.com

