Multinational media visit China's Tai'an and feel magnificent Mount Taishan

News provided by

Information Office of Taian Municipal Government

16 Sep, 2023, 04:15 ET

TAIAN, China, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of September, the Information Office of Tai'an Municipal Government of China organized foreign media from Cyprus, Italy, South Korea, the Philippines and other countries to visit Mount Taishan. Mount Taishan is a key scenic spot in China, with the reputation of "the first of the five mountains" and "the best mountain in the world". So far this year, it has attracted a large number of tourists from home and abroad.

A few days ago, Tai'an was holding the 37th Mount Taishan International Mountaineering Festival, during which the organizers held a series of activities such as Sino foreign cultural tourism exchange activities, mountaineering festival sports events, etc. It is reported that since the Mount Taishan International Mountain Climbing Festival was held 36 years ago, Tai'an has taken the mountain as a medium to seek cooperation and expand opening up, attracting a large number of tourists from home and abroad, which has effectively promoted the development of Tai'an's tourism industry.

Entering Mount Taishan, you can see that it has rich tourism resources, including natural landscape, cultural heritage, folk customs, etc., which can provide tourists with high-quality tourism experience. Mount Taishan has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations in China due to its profound history and culture, magnificent natural scenery, and perfect tourism facilities and services.

The Dai Temple at the foot of Mount Taishan Mountain was built in the Han Dynasty, with a total area of 100000 square meters. It is the largest existing ancient building complex in Mount Taishan Mountain. In Daimiao, you can see that the architectural layout is clearly divided, with orderly primary and secondary levels, and is solemn and ancient. Each iconic building attracts a large number of tourists to stop and admire, taking photos as a souvenir.

At present, Tai'an has also carried out activities to optimize and improve the tourism environment, implementing the rectification and improvement of business service formats, business service behaviors, tourism environment, and overall mountain service awareness, comprehensively improving the quality of services, allowing tourists to have a comfortable and reassuring time in Tai'an.

SOURCE Information Office of Taian Municipal Government

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.