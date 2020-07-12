MultiPlan and Churchill Capital Corp III Reach Agreement to Combine

MultiPlan will continue to operate its business with a relentless focus on delivering service excellence to its payer customers. The existing management team, led by long-standing CEO Mark Tabak, CFO David Redmond and Chief Revenue Officer Dale White, will continue to lead the business, and Hellman & Friedman affiliates ("H&F") will remain MultiPlan's largest shareholder.

The capital from this transaction, combined with Churchill's expertise, will enable MultiPlan to continue to enhance its core offerings to payers through a significant increase in its data analytics platform, extend into new payer customer segments and expand its platform, increasing the value MultiPlan provides to more than 700 payers, their 60 million consumers and MultiPlan's 1.2 million providers that serve them. Further, the transaction will better position MultiPlan to capitalize on the entire $50 plus billion total addressable market, rather than its current subset of $8 billion, organically and through M&A.

Mark Tabak, CEO of MultiPlan, stated, "I'm tremendously proud of the role MultiPlan plays in driving order, efficiency and fairness in healthcare payments. This transaction allows us to create payer value beyond the tech-enabled cost management and payment integrity services we offer today. As a public company, MultiPlan will have greater strategic and financial flexibility, making it better equipped to expand organically, through adjacent acquisitions and by investing in new technologies. We will deliver even more value for healthcare payers in particular, but also for their consumers and providers."

Allen Thorpe, Partner at Hellman & Friedman, said, "MultiPlan's performance as a privately held company has been outstanding. This transaction strengthens the Company and will allow it to further penetrate the broad and fast-growing healthcare market, driving efficiencies and cost savings that benefit the sector and deliver great outcomes for payers, providers and consumers." He further added, "We are excited to join forces with the Churchill team and continue our partnership with MultiPlan to deliver value for its many customers."

"We are pleased to partner with MultiPlan to drive its next phase of growth. MultiPlan is on the right side of healthcare, significantly reducing costs to insurers, employers and consumers," said Michael S. Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill. "MultiPlan has an unmatched, long-term track record of customer satisfaction and delivering high returns to investors. This transaction will enable the Company to enhance its capital structure and position it for substantial incremental growth. MultiPlan fits perfectly with Churchill's core mission to provide intellectual and financial capital to power the growth of great, market leading companies who operate in attractive industries, and can succeed more rapidly in the public markets with increased capital and the benefit of Churchill's Operating and Strategic Partners."

MultiPlan pioneered innovative and mission-critical transaction processing services for healthcare payers, including the industry's largest independent preferred provider network, that reduce medical spend, improve payment accuracy and advance their competitive position. MultiPlan's data- and technology-driven services leverage the Company's 40 years of claim data, national reach, expansive provider network, strong relationships, innovative intellectual property and modern scale technology platform to create value for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Further, MultiPlan brings affordability and fairness, delivering approximately $19 billion in medical cost reduction on over 135 million claims – bringing savings to payers and consumers alike.

Churchill Capital Corp III is a NYSE listed, $1.1 billion, equity growth investment company and is the third vehicle in the Churchill Capital group of companies. Churchill's strategy is to identify and complete initial business combinations with unique, leading companies in growing industries that will be catalyzed by the growth capital and transparency of the public equity markets and will be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Churchill's Operating and Strategic Partners, a group of leading Fortune 500 CEOs with exceptional shareholder value creation track records who invest directly in Churchill and are committed to assist MultiPlan in its next phase of growth.

Summary of Transaction

Churchill will contribute up to $1.1 billion of cash raised during its initial public offering in February 2020. Further, additional investors have committed to participate in the transaction through PIPE commitments to a $2.6 billion new private capital raise consisting of a $1.3 billion common stock at $10 per share and $1.3 billion of 6 percent interest convertible debt, with a conversion price of $13 per share. The convertible debt provides flexible capital, including a non-cash pay option.

The total investment of up to $3.7 billion raised in this transaction will be used to pay down existing debt, purchase a portion of the equity owned by existing MultiPlan shareholders and capitalize the MultiPlan balance sheet. As a result of this transaction, MultiPlan's leverage will be significantly reduced and its existing Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio will be reduced from 6.8x to approximately 5.8x with its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the operating company level decreasing to 4.1x1. The additional capital and public stock currency will allow the Company to advance its strategy of investing in organic and acquisition growth, and to increase its investment in data, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

In connection with the transaction, Churchill's sponsor has entered into an agreement to amend the terms of its founder equity to align with the long-term value creation and performance of MultiPlan. Churchill 's sponsor has agreed that a portion of its equity will vest only if the share price of the Company exceeds $12.50 per share over a period between the first and fifth anniversaries of the closing of the transaction, and have agreed not to transfer unvested equity. Churchill has received commitments from its investors and the new PIPE investors for funding that is sufficient to close the transaction.

The Boards of Directors of both Churchill and MultiPlan have unanimously approved the proposed transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020, subject to approval by Churchill stockholders representing a majority of the outstanding Churchill voting power, the expiration of the HSR Act waiting period and other customary closing conditions.

Conference Call Information

MultiPlan and Churchill's investor conference call and presentation discussing the transaction will take place at 8:00am EST on Monday July 13, 2020. You can pre-register for this conference call by visiting this link. You will then receive a link to the presentation. A transcript of the call will also be filed by Churchill Capital Corp III with the SEC.

Investor Presentation

A link to the company's investor presentation can be found at https://iii.churchillcapitalcorp.com/churchill-3-investor-presentation.

Advisors

Citigroup is serving as the private placement agent and capital markets advisor to Churchill. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Churchill. Credit Suisse served as a capital markets advisor to Churchill. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were joint book running managers for Churchill Capital Corp III.

Centerview Partners, Barclays, BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisors to MultiPlan. Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel to MultiPlan and H&F.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payers manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payers in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets, and saves these companies approximately $19 billion annually. MultiPlan is owned by Hellman & Friedman and other investors. For more information, visit multiplan.com .

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Churchill III was founded by a group of leading current and former business and financial leaders. Churchill III's securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbols CCXX, CCXX WS and CCXX.U. The Company raised $1.1 billion of cash proceeds in an initial public offering in February 2020. Churchill's first public equity investment company, Churchill Capital Corp, led by Jerre Stead, merged with Clarivate Analytics, a leading provider of comprehensive intellectual property and scientific information, analytical tools, and services in May 2019. Churchill Capital Corp II is actively pursuing an initial business combination target in any business or industry. For more information, visit iii.churchillcapitalcorp.com

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman (H&F) is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, retail & consumer, and other business services. Founded in 1984, H&F has raised over $50 billion of committed capital, invested in over 90 companies, manages $49 billion of assets under management (as of 12/31/19) and is investing its ninth fund, with $16.5 billion of committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com .

1 Assumes no redemptions.

