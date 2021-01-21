MultiPlan (MPLN) Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan " or the "Company") (NYSE: MPLN).

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors.

Last November, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab" The report described problem's involving MultiPlan, including that "MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare ('UHC'). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest." Additionally, the Muddy Waters report claims that Multiplan is already in financial decline, "and its financial statements were engineered to obscure this existing deterioration."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a MultiPlan shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can

