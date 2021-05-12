Multiplatinum Singer/Songwriter Ally Brooke To Launch Weekly Podcast

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Ally Brooke today announced that she will launch a new weekly podcast, "The Ally Brooke Show," on May 12, which will feature conversations with well-known and up-and-coming musicians, comedians, actors, authors, media personalities and other notable figures.

Brooke's initial guests include singer and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" alum Sasha Farber, comedians Chris Distefano and Andrew Santino, along with other interesting people. The show will be available across all platforms, with an emphasis on the video element on Brooke's YouTube Channel.

"I'm looking forward to having fun, engaging and uplifting conversations," said Brooke, who shot to fame as a member of the pop sensation Fifth Harmony. "There's nothing I love more than meeting people from different walks of life, and this show will allow me to share their incredible stories with my amazing fans."

A chart-topping singer, actress, author and media personality, Brooke has collaborated with marquee musicians like Tyga, Afrojack and Fedde Le Grand and recently published her first book, "Finding Your Harmony," a memoir about her life growing up in a tight-knit Mexican American family in San Antonio, her deep Christian faith and her hopes and dreams for the future.

Outside of the podcast, Brooke is a regular on the Nickelodeon network, performing the opening title for the Emmy-Winning series "The Casagrandes" while also making frequent guest appearances on the show. She also appears on the "Blues Clues and You!" sing along.

Brooke is working on her debut solo album, slated for a Fall 2021 release.

For the one-hour weekly podcast, Brooke created a custom-built L.A. studio. She is actively engaged on social media with more than 8 million fans and followers across all channels.

About Ally Brooke

A lifelong entertainer, Ally Brooke, the powerhouse vocalist that anchored award-winning, multiplatinum group Fifth Harmony, kicked off her highly anticipated solo career in 2019 – highlighted by the release of her debut single "Low Key , " featuring Tyga, and sophomore single "Lips Don't Lie , " featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Praised as "undeniable" by Stereogum and "straight fire" by Cosmopolitan, "Low Key" charted top 20 on Top 40 radio and the Billboard Pop Chart – in addition to seeing Ally make her solo TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Meanwhile, "Lips Don't Lie" was deemed "another earworm that's sure to ignite dance floors" by Harper's BAZAAR and a "natural fit (…) showcasing her impressive range" by Billboard. Ally has also continued to build an impressive resume of genre-bending collaborations including "Higher" with Matoma, "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, "Perfect" with Topic and "Look At Us Now" with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg.

