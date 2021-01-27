Multiple Airlines Select Honeywell Forge Flight Data Analytics Platform To Save On Fuel

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is providing two airlines with Honeywell Forge software to help increase operational efficiencies and decrease costs associated with several factors, including unnecessary fuel burn. Fleets from GOL Airlines of Brazil and Sky Regional Airlines of Canada have joined a growing list of more than 10,000 aircraft worldwide harnessing the power of Honeywell Forge, with more than 3,000 using the Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency module to make their airline more profitable.

GOL Airlines, the largest domestic airline in Brazil, has begun using the software for its fleet of 138 Boeing 737s. "We are committed to running the most efficient operations possible by utilizing the latest technology," said Conrado Burgarelli, fuel efficiency engineer, GOL Airlines. "With Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency, we'll get a more accurate and timelier picture of where we are with our fuel-saving initiatives and ideas for new ways to improve flight efficiency."

Sky Regional Airlines, a Canadian airline operating under the Air Canada Express banner, has implemented the software across its fleet of 25 Embraer E175 aircraft. Using Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency across this uniform fleet of aircraft, the airline generates consistently reliable data it can use to create the most efficient routes possible.

"By using connectivity to help analyze and track aircraft while they are in route, pilots can better adjust flight plans for greater efficiency, and operators now have more data at their disposal to make smart decisions," said John Peterson, vice president and general manager, Software and Services at Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Aerospace. "The results are enhanced safety, better operations and improved operating results."

Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency analyzes and simplifies streams of disparate data from a wide variety of sources, making it easier for operators to develop, implement and measure initiatives that help reduce costs. Some of the ways the platform helps operators and pilots streamline to achieve increased efficiency and savings include:

Efficient flight paths: Pilots can view historical flight trajectories from an airline to request better routes in real time, even when in the air. Airlines can also home in on opportunities for savings by evaluating the use of procedures like acceleration altitude reduction and continuous descent operations at airports where they are applicable. Climb and descent phases typically use high amounts of fuel.

Pilots can view historical flight trajectories from an airline to request better routes in real time, even when in the air. Airlines can also home in on opportunities for savings by evaluating the use of procedures like acceleration altitude reduction and continuous descent operations at airports where they are applicable. Climb and descent phases typically use high amounts of fuel. Historical information on airports: The service allows pilots to visualize approaches into and out of an airport and typical holding patterns, which is especially useful when flying into unfamiliar locations. It also allows pilots to make decisions on standard fuel-savings initiatives, such as using a single engine to taxi out to the runway.

The service allows pilots to visualize approaches into and out of an airport and typical holding patterns, which is especially useful when flying into unfamiliar locations. It also allows pilots to make decisions on standard fuel-savings initiatives, such as using a single engine to taxi out to the runway. Adjusting for changing variables: Airlines create flight plans based on wind and temperature information that can change from the time the plan is made to the time it is executed. Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency's vertical optimization tool allows pilots and operators to adjust the altitude of the flight plan based on current information, which saves fuel.

Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency is one component of Honeywell Forge, which includes in-air and on-ground solutions for flight operations, flight efficiency, and connected maintenance in a single user interface. By providing alerts and identifying savings opportunities, the solution can help airlines maximize their profits while improving workflows between pilots, ground maintenance and operations to increase productivity.

Honeywell Forge software solutions serve the aircraft, building, industrial, worker and cybersecurity segments.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Adam Kress

+1 (602) 760-6250

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

