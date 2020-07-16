Multiple Attorneys at The Dominguez Firm Named Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm today announced that five of its attorneys were named to the 2020 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for Southern California. They are Matthew Joy, Martin Kanarek, Jace Kim, Carlos Perez and Hussein Saleh. Matthew Joy was also named to the Super Lawyers Up and Coming 100 list, which highlights exceptional attorneys from the Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers compiles both lists through the use of a patented process involving peer reviews and a rigorous 12 step selection process. Attorneys across more than 70 practice areas are evaluated and only 2.5 percent of all qualifying attorneys in California are recognized. Besides the demanding selection process, all attorneys must also be 40 years of age or younger.

Attorney Matthew Joy is no stranger to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. He has been named to it every year since 2016. He specializes in complex cases that involve catastrophic accidents. In his time at The Dominguez Firm, he has successfully helped hundreds of accident victims. Joining him in this notable achievement is his colleague Martin Kanarek, who has also been named a Rising Star every year from 2016-2020. Kanarek is an experienced trial attorney specializing in personal injury cases. Hussein Saleh is making his first appearance on the Super Lawyers Rising Star list. Hussein Saleh has spent his entire as a plaintiff attorney. He has helped thousands of clients obtain the compensation they deserve, often against large corporations and insurance companies.

Rounding out the Rising Stars list are two Dominguez Firm attorneys who specialize in employment law, Carlos Perez and Jace Kim. As employment law attorneys, they champion the rights of their clients against multiple types of employer violations. These include discrimination, sexual harassment and wrongful terminations. This is Carlos Perez' second year on the Rising Stars list while Jace Kim is making his first appearance.

"Having just one attorney make the Rising Stars list is noteworthy but having five Dominguez Firm attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers and their peers is a great honor. We're proud of all of them and what they've accomplished," said the founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, Juan Dominguez.

