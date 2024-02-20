Multiple-Award-Winning Documentary 'Becoming Black Lawyers' Premieres This Week on the FOX SOUL TV Streaming Network

This trailblazing film, produced by Relentless Visionary Films LLC, will be available to view for free almost anywhere.

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The multiple-award-winning short documentary, Becoming Black Lawyers, will premiere exclusively on the FOX SOUL TV streaming network this week on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST.

This groundbreaking film illuminates the inspiring personal stories of five Black lawyers on their paths to lawyerhood and reveals the additional challenges they faced in pursuing a legal education.

Before its upcoming national television debut, Becoming Black Lawyers has garnered widespread acclaim earning an impressive 37 national and international awards. Selected to screen at over 100 film festivals worldwide, this documentary marks the directorial debut of Evangeline M. Mitchell, a passionate and committed advocate for equitable access to legal education, particularly for African Americans.

The film is a completely self-funded, independent passion project motivated by Mitchell's personal experiences as a first-generation Black law student navigating different predominantly White law school environments.

Reflecting on the film's significance, Mitchell shares, "Law school is difficult and extremely competitive within itself. However, it's important to understand that students can sit in the same classrooms, walk the same halls, and have entirely different experiences based on their race. The irony is that this is happening even today, in our nation's law schools - which idealistically represent the pursuit of justice and fairness. This documentary provides an important contribution to understanding the unique experiences of Black people in pursuing a legal education in this country."

"I think the core message is that our presence and voices are needed and those in our communities need us - so we must be resilient and stay the course no matter what barriers stand in our way. I am extremely excited that it will be seen widely and hope that it sparks needed conversation."

Don't miss the premiere of Becoming Black Lawyers during Black History Month. The stories told in this film serve as a testament to the perseverance of African Americans in their continuing struggle for access, inclusion, and representation in higher education spaces and in one of our most respected professions.

Becoming Black Lawyers can be viewed on television or your preferred digital device via the FOX SOUL streaming network which can be accessed for free at any location and at any time without a subscription.

With a large viewership exceeding 61 million and streaming across over 20 platforms, FOX SOUL is a popular channel for content celebrating Black culture and dealing with real topics impacting the Black community.

To catch the documentary premiere, please go to the FOX SOUL channel at https://foxsoul.tv/.

To learn more about the documentary, please visit the official website at https://www.becomingblacklawyers.com/.

