Multiple Award-Winning Short Film 'Bummer' Secures Newest Accolades From London Independent Film Awards

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless Films LLC (https://www.limitlessfilms.com/) recently announced that its 8th and newest short film "Bummer" netted three awards from the London Independent Film Awards. The monthly competition recognizes excellence in filmmaking from filmmakers from across the world. "Bummer" is a depiction of a mother and daughter's move to a new home in Florida, just as the story breaks of an imminent asteroid approach that will destroy earth. The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America. "Bummer" has won a total of 41 awards worldwide.

"Bummer" Official Trailer

"I'm incredibly thankful that 'Bummer' is receiving international recognition and that our film seems to be connecting with audiences around the world," said director and writer Barry Worthington. "I feel very lucky to have worked alongside such a talented cast, crew and collaborators. I'm excited about what we are accomplishing together."

"Bummer" is the newest in a distinguished catalog of award-winning films from Barry Worthington. The compelling short won: "Best Actress" for Marili Mejias, "Best Child/Young Actress" for Hope Perry, and "Best Editing" for Worthington. The film was completed in May of 2018 and officially launched for streaming on the Limitless Films website. "Bummer" has also earned Official Selection honors from the Rendezvous Film Festival in Amelia Island, Florida and the Kapow Intergalactic Film Festival in North Hollywood, California.

Worthington had proud but humble beginnings showing his work in places like the Gaithersburg High School auditorium when he was just a teenager, before moving on to serve as an adjunct film professor at Towson University for film production and film theory. He also served as an adjunct film/art professor at Howard Community College.

Worthington's film journey led him to complete his MFA in Film and Electronic Media in 2018. He has led Limitless Films into producing multiple award-winning films, securing a total of 121 awards since 2010, with pieces like: "Corrosion," "The Infinitely Generous Francis Victus," "Sponge," "Tanzanite," "Hollywood Trash," "Kin," and "River Haven."

Follow Limitless Films and "Bummer" on streaming services and social media:

Facebook; Twitter; Instagram; Vimeo; YouTube

About Limitless Films LLC

Founded by filmmaker Barry Worthington in 2010, Limitless Films is an international award-winning film, television and media arts production company. Based in the multiculturally rich greater-Gaithersburg Maryland area, Barry Worthington has been playing with cameras and filming since age six. His work through Limitless Films has earned over 100 Official Selections, awards and other various honors from film festivals and organizations from around the world. Learn more at: www.LimitlessFilms.com.

Contact:

Barry Worthington

1-202-412-1536

221340@email4pr.com

SOURCE Limitless Films LLC