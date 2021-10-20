Multiple Corporate Partners Come On Board To Support Movember

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movember is right around the corner and the charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health is getting an extra boost from corporate partners to kick off the annual fundraising month.

Since inception, Movember has proudly welcomed more than five million supporters and has funded more than 1,250 innovative men's health projects across 20 countries in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. None of this would be possible without corporate partners who support Movember's work.

It's not often that a shave and groom company asks men to stop shaving, but this November Philips Norelco is asking men to put their razors down with one exception: to groom their growing Mos. The mission? To encourage guys to take a more active role in their health and motivate men to get educated on wellness priorities. This partnership with Movember® will entail co-branded product packaging at retail, a multi-million dollar digital campaign, a shaving kick-off media event, and a monetary and product donation of up to $550,000.

"Philips Norelco wants men to not only look their best, but also to feel their best both mentally and physically," said Brett Bardsley, Philips Norelco Marketing Director. "The brand's commitment to men goes beyond grooming. Our mission to improve the lives of men through purpose-oriented product development and meaningful innovation aligns perfectly with Movember's® mission to change the face of men's health and empower men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

For the second year in a row, Pringles® is joining leading men's health charity, Movember, to drive more open conversations around men's mental health by expanding support in the U.S. – just in time for World Mental Health Day. Early this fall, Pringles donated $0.25 to Movember for each Party Stack Can that consumers purchased at Kroger. Together with Pringles lovers' help, the brand was able to raise a total of $150,000 for Movember. Later this Month, Mr. P will shave down his moustache to encourage Kellogg Employees and Pringles Fans alike to shave down in support of Movember. Whether or not fans have facial hair to shave, they can join the cause by grabbing a can of Pringles, gathering their friends and encouraging open discussion about mental health.

"We're proud that Pringles is partnering with Movember to support their critical work in the US. We can all play a role in advocating for mental wellness, particularly given the toll the last 18 months has taken on everyone. We plan to use Mr. P and his iconic moustache to raise awareness and funds for Movember, while engaging our employees and partners in real conversations about mental health, and how we can all reach out and support our family, friends and neighbors." Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles.

Movember will also be joined by the following businesses to continue to raise funds and awareness throughout the month.

Arete Sport

Arete Sport is excited to kick off a mental health campaign through lacrosse programming and an online Movember shop. Lacrosse players ranging from 14-17 years old will come together under the name "Team Movember" and compete at events around the United States. Movember teams, parents, players and fans can purchase apparel on the Arete Sport online shop under Movember Collections with 20% of purchase from select products being donated to the cause.

OLLY

OLLY crafts supplements that are just as effective as they are delightful and delicious because the foundation of happiness is good health. OLLY's on a mission to break down barriers and squash the stigma around those struggling with mental well-being — especially our youth. Because being a human is hard enough. Getting help shouldn't be. During the month of November, purchases made on olly.com are eligible to include donations to Movember.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

From November 1 through November 30, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health will donate $2 for every NEUTROGENA® Men's, LISTERINE® mouthwash, LISTERINE® READY! TABS™ and ROGAINE® digital coupon redeemed at CVS Pharmacy, to Movember in support of men's health, up to $35,000.

Top Golf

Topgolf is thrilled to team up with Movember to bring awareness and raise funds for men's health issues. By connecting people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion, and the good we do, we've built a community that's worth protecting. That's why we'll be encouraging our guests to schedule wellness checks and champion change around men's health through original content starring our very own golf ball expert and Vice President of New Ball Training, Chip T. Ball. Topgolf will also be raising funds in November in all U.S. venues and offices.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. is proud to once again take part in the Movember initiative, putting the full support of its family of Networks—including AXS TV, HDNET MOVIES, GameTV, Fight Network and Game+—behind this vital cause. Each Monday in November, AXS TV, HDNET MOVIES and GameTV highlight a selection of manly favorites featuring moustachioed megastars such as Burt Reynolds, Charles Bronson, Chuck Norris, Clint Eastwood and Samuel L. Jackson, and all five Anthem properties will air informative Movember PSAs encouraging and empowering viewers to take control of their mental and physical health and get involved in the movement.

"We've been very fortunate to have some wonderful corporate partners join us this year in helping support men's health. The last year and a half has been especially tough for many people and highlighted the need to prioritize our health more than ever, especially supporting the men in our lives who may be struggling. The support from our partners allows us the opportunity to amplify our mission and help men live happier, healthier and longer lives," said Amanda Brock, US Senior Corporate Manager of Movember.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com

