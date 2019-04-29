Multiple GRAMMY And Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar Signs With BMI

"We're thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster," said Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing, BMI. "Kendrick's gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world's greatest artists and, without a doubt, as a major force in our industry for many years to come. We're honored that he has chosen BMI to represent his creative works."

A global sensation, Lamar made his major-label debut in 2012 with good kid, m.A.A.d city and quickly rose to fame with 1.72 million in album sales. His 2015 follow-up, To Pimp a Butterfly, and his critically-acclaimed 2017 album, DAMN., also reached platinum status. DAMN. debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017, and in 2018, Lamar made history when it earned him a groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize, making him the first non-jazz or classical artist to receive the coveted honor. Throughout his career, Lamar has also received 13 GRAMMY Awards and 37 nominations (including a GRAMMY win at this year's ceremony in the Best Rap Performance category for "King's Dead") as well as six Billboard Music Awards, and many other honors.

In addition to his solo work, Lamar has achieved incredible success as a collaborator on chart-topping hits such as "Don't Want to Know" (with BMI songwriters Maroon 5), "Bad Blood" (with BMI songwriter Taylor Swift), "Loyalty" (with BMI songwriter Rihanna) and most recently, "All the Stars" (with BMI songwriter SZA) from the Black Panther soundtrack. The double platinum single has garnered four GRAMMY and two Golden Globe nominations this year as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

As the newest member of the BMI family, Lamar joins some of the world's most renowned songwriters including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Ozuna, Lady Gaga, Julia Michaels, Khalid, Post Malone and Halsey among many others.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 78 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in 14 million musical works created and owned by more than 900,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

SOURCE Broadcast Music, Inc.

