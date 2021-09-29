Multiple Industry Awards Underscore Momentum for Certn's Background Check Technology

Company's growth and innovation recognized for contributions to the hiring process

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn, a British Columbia-based leader in background screening solutions, today announced its technology has been validated by multiple recent award wins. These awards provide third-party validation for Certn's solution and vision for the future.

Background screening is a "necessary inconvenience" that is required for finding employment, housing or other life opportunities. Certn makes the process virtually painless and delivers accurate results at a reasonable price and industry-record turnaround times, which makes a real difference in the hiring or selection experience for both parties.

Among the accolades, Certn was inducted as a CIX Top 10 Growth company, which recognizes Canada's most innovative startups in the later-stage – those with more than CAD $5 million net revenue or that have raised more than CAD $10 million. Each year, investors and corporate executives rely on the CIX Awards program to find companies to invest in and partner with.

Other recent awards and recognition include:

KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Canada : Certn was selected as an inaugural winner of the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator Competition, which recognizes leading Canadian tech innovators and future tech titans. Certn will now represent the country in the final global competition.

: Certn was selected as an inaugural winner of the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator Competition, which recognizes leading Canadian tech innovators and future tech titans. Certn will now represent the country in the final global competition. The Globe and Mail's 2021 Canada's Top Growing Companies: Certn ranked no. 22 of 448 companies in the second annual ranking of Canada's top growing companies.

top growing companies. Rocket Builders' 2021 Ready to Rocket List, an annual list celebrating British Columbia's Leading Growth Tech companies

Leading Growth Tech companies Remote Tech Breakthrough named Certn CEO Andrew McLeod as CEO of the Year

as CEO of the Year Named a finalist for the Best Remote Work Strategy in HRD Canada's annual Canadian HR Reporter Awards

G2 Grid for Top Background Check Software products recognized Certn as a "High Performer" in Q2 2021

SelectSoftware Reviews recognized Certn as the Top Background Check Service Provider in March 2021

Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn, said: "We're grateful to receive these industry validations, particularly as we expand our market presence. Our customers gain greater trust in our product deliverables and commitments, and prospects may resonate with Certn being a fast-growing start-up that understands scaling pains and can deliver excellent service. We know our markets, we know our customers, and we will continue to innovate on their behalf."

About Certn

Certn delivers fast, friendly and comprehensive background screening that helps businesses make fact-based hiring decisions, lowers hiring costs and improves the user experience for applicants and recruiters. Used by enterprise, mid-market and small business leaders looking to hire the right candidates, Certn modernizes the background check process and builds a foundation of trust. The company's human risk intelligence solution uses AI and machine learning to streamline the candidate screening process, reduce costs and boost total time to value (TTV) for HR and operations leaders around the globe. Learn more at https://certn.co/

Website: https://certn.co/

Facebook: @Certn.Co

LinkedIn: Certn

Twitter: @Certn_

Instagram: @Certn.Co

For media inquiries, contact:

Shannon Van Every

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

408-313-9974

[email protected]

SOURCE Certn

Related Links

https://certn.co

