Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030: Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drives the Value of MILES

The global market for Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) estimated at US$899.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) estimated at US$899.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Soldiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

SAAB AB

Cubic Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Inter-Coastal Electronics, Inc.

ZelTech, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Laser Technology in Military & Defense Takes Huge Strides: A Primer

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

How the Military & Defense Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Way Forward to the New Normal

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES): Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite the Hype About Electronic Warfare, Military Troops Still Remain the Touch Point for Defense & Battle. Training Them With Firearms Skills Becomes the Highest Prerogative

Soldiers Still Remain the Army's Greatest Asset & the Most Important Weapon System Underlining the Need to Train & Sharpen Their Marksmanship With MILES: Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drives the Value of MILES

Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial to Growth

Critical Importance of Military Training in Preparing Defense Teams for Battlefield Operations Fuels Adoption of MILES Technology

Simulators & Simulations Add New Level of Effectiveness in Military Training

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

