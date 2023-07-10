Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market to grow by USD 6,419.94 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing incidence of multiple myeloma boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multiple myeloma drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,419.94 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. The growing prevalence of various cancer indications, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, is driving the growth of the regional market. The market in North America is further benefitted from the availability and high sales of approved multiple myeloma drugs. The patent expiry of a major drug brand has resulted in the development of generic versions of the drug by various large- and mid-sized pharmaceutical vendors in the region. This is contributing to the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market in North America. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy (targeted therapy, biologic therapy, chemotherapy, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest o the World (ROW)).

The targeted therapy segment is significant for the growth of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for targeted therapies is driven by the efficacy of the therapy in blocking the action of a substance in myeloma cells that disrupt proteins. This action helps in killing the myeloma cells. Also, the increasing number of drug approvals for the treatment of multiple myeloma is fueling the growth of the segment.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The global market for multiple myeloma medications is expanding due to the rising incidence of the disease .

. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma worldwide is one of the key factors driving the market for multiple myeloma medications.

Multiple myeloma is the prime target indication for the vendors in the market, as there is a huge opportunity for them.

A rise in the number of new instances of myeloma has been observed in the market despite recent improvements in the therapeutic landscape for multiple myeloma.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of nanomedicine platforms is a primary market trend.

is a primary market trend. Lipid-based nanoparticles and polymer-based approaches for drug delivery are gaining traction in the market. This is due to the limitations of current technologies.

Furthermore, the existing technologies need numerous cells to detect the presence of a tumor, whereas, the nanotechnology approach could radically lower this need, allowing much earlier diagnosis and treatment regimes.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing popularity of complementary and alternative medicine challenges the growth of the market.

challenges the growth of the market. The increasing side effects of conventional drugs and individuals seeking CAM (Complementary and alternative medicine) therapies is another major challenge for the market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for these therapies drives healthcare organizations to undertake research that facilitates the use of CAM therapies for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

For example, the National Cancer Research Institute has established the Palliative and Supportive Care Clinical Studies Development Group to carry out several studies in the UK.

Hence, such initiatives are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multiple myeloma drugs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multiple myeloma drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multiple myeloma drugs market vendors

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,419.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global multiple myeloma drugs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global multiple myeloma drugs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Therapy Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Therapy



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy

6.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Biologic therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Biologic therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biologic therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Biologic therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biologic therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 E-pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on E-pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on E-pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on E-pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on E-pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 121: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 124: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 127: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 140: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 149: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 154: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 158: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 PharmaMar SA

Exhibit 162: PharmaMar SA - Overview



Exhibit 163: PharmaMar SA - Business segments



Exhibit 164: PharmaMar SA - Key news



Exhibit 165: PharmaMar SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: PharmaMar SA - Segment focus

12.15 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 167: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 170: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

