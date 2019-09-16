Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Launches Third "Road to Victories" Epic Cycling Event from Vermont to Quebec

The Road to Victories Team consists of 30 cyclists, including eight myeloma patients and a myeloma doctor and nurse. The group will begin their challenging, six-day ride on September 17, with each rider committed to covering nearly 350 miles from Vermont to Quebec, a cumulative distance of over 10,000 miles. The challenging hills of Vermont and the daunting daily miles serve as a metaphor for the 'road' that myeloma patients face.

"We are so grateful to these dedicated cyclists and are inspired by their determination to help us defeat myeloma. We thank Janssen Oncology for their continued support of this important program which helps us fund critical research, raise awareness and empower patients," said MMRF President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Giusti. "At the MMRF, we are relentless in our commitment to work smarter and faster to help all patients achieve victories over cancer through programs such as Road to Victories."

Randi Schwartz, 50 (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), one of the 2019 Road to Victories team members living with myeloma says she was "blindsided" by her diagnosis in 2016. The following year, shortly after enduring a stem cell transplant, Schwartz joined the Road to Victories inaugural ride, taking on 540 miles from Los Angeles, Calif. to Flagstaff, Ariz., the first leg of a cross-country journey.

"I continue to put in the miles with the MMRF because they have proven to go the distance, over and over again – to identify new and innovative treatments which dramatically accelerate the rate that new and desperately needed treatments have come to market," said Schwartz. "Thanks to the MMRF, the treatment landscape has changed, and for most patients, the three- to five-year prognosis is 'old news.' That being said, so many patients are deeply struggling with this disease, enduring debilitating pain and treatments. And, we all live with the constant uncertainty of the return of our disease, so we have to keep pushing research forward."

"We're proud to be sponsoring Road to Victories for the third year in a row," said June Lanoue, Director of Marketing, Multiple Myeloma, at Janssen Oncology. "It's very rewarding to see many of our own Janssen colleagues, fueled by their passion to find a cure, participate in the ride again alongside the MMRF, patients, caregivers and health providers. Our colleagues and all of the other participants 'walk the walk' – or should I say 'ride the ride' – in their devotion to patients and the multiple myeloma community."

Sponsored by Janssen Oncology, the Road to Victories campaign has raised more than $1.5 million since the program began in 2017. One hundred percent of the funds raised through Road to Victories go directly to the MMRF's efforts to accelerate next-generation treatments via their groundbreaking precision medicine research model, which is designed to get the right drugs to the right patients at the right time.

For cyclists' bios, ride schedule, and first-hand blogs, please visit the Road to Victories web site .

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cell. It is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 26,000 in the United States will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019 and an estimated about 11,000 people are predicted to die from the disease.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

A pioneer in precision medicine, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) seeks to find a cure for all multiple myeloma patients by relentlessly pursuing innovations that accelerate the development of precision treatments for cancer. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF has created the business model around cancer—from data to analytics to the clinic. The MMRF identifies barriers and then finds the solutions to overcome them, bringing in the best partners and aligning incentives in the industry to drive better outcomes for patients. Since its inception, the organization has collected thousands of samples and tissues, opened nearly 100 trials, helped bring 11 FDA-approved therapies to market, and built CoMMpass, the single largest genomic dataset for any cancer. Today, the MMRF is building on its legacy in genomics and is expanding into immune-oncology, as the combination of these two fields will be critical to making precision medicine possible for all patients. The MMRF has raised nearly $500 million and directs nearly 90 percent of the total funds to research and related programs. To learn more, visit the MMRF web site .

About Janssen Oncology

At Janssen Oncology, we're shaping the future of cancer treatment. In the process, we're striving to change expectations of what a cancer diagnosis means. Our purpose is driven by an urgency and commitment to bringing transformational cancer solutions to the people who need them. Passionate about our work, we are driven by the personal connection many of us share with the disease. With our partners, we focus on delivering solutions that make a positive impact on human health. We are part of Janssen Biotech, Inc., and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

