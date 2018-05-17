Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Awards Grants to Young Researchers To Advance Understanding of Myeloma Disease Biology and Drive Precision Medicine

"The MMRF is committed to investing in the careers of promising young researchers to guarantee that the best scientists are focused on multiple myeloma. Their contributions are critical to accelerating innovations in myeloma and extending lives," said Paul Giusti, Chief Executive Officer of the MMRF. "This year, our Fellows are pursuing groundbreaking research such as examining new targets for immunotherapy using cutting-edge technologies like nanoparticles, areas that have great potential to make precision medicine a reality for patients."

The MMRF Research Fellow Award Program is open to researchers at the post-doctorate/medical fellow or junior faculty levels who are working under the supervision or guidance of a research mentor in the multiple myeloma field. Each Research Fellow is granted a one-year award of $75,000.

This year's Research Fellows and their projects are as follows:

Cindy Varga, MD, Tufts Medical Center, Boston MA

Project Title: "Histologic and Molecular Predictors of Renal Outcome in AL Amyloidosis"

Nicholas Banovich, PhD, The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), Phoenix, AZ

Project Title: "Characterization of Genetic Vulnerabilities in Multiple Myeloma"

Alexandre Detappe, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

Project Title: "Nanoparticle for Early Detection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Disease in Multiple Myeloma"

Chuang Sun, PhD, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Project Title: "New Generation CD138 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Targeting Multiple Myeloma"

Donna Edwards, PhD, The Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

Project Title: "Patient-Specific Mutation-Derived Tumor Neo-Antigens (MTA) as Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM)"

To date, the MMRF has funded more than 360 research grants at more than 135 research institutions around the globe. Many of these awardees are now world-renowned, highly accomplished research and clinical leaders in the field of multiple myeloma.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cell and it is the second most common blood cancer. An estimated 30,000 adults will be diagnosed this year and 12,600 people are predicted to die from the disease.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The mission of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is to find a cure for multiple myeloma by relentlessly pursuing innovation that accelerates the development of next-generation treatments to extend the lives of patients. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF is a world-recognized leader in cancer research. Together with its partners, the MMRF has created the only end-to-end solution in precision medicine and the single largest genomic dataset in all cancers. The MMRF continues to disrupt the industry today, as a pioneer and leader at the helm of new research efforts. Since its inception, the organization has raised over $400 million and directs nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

