Multiple Parties Can Be Held Liable in Wrongful Death Lawsuits

In the case of JauMarcus McFarland, multiple entities were named as responsible for the young man's death says The Stoddard Firm

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When a loved one dies in a tragic accident, those left behind look for reasons why. In some cases, negligent actions led to the death. When the survivors choose to take legal action, it is through a wrongful death lawsuit.

Depending on the circumstances of the death and the possible parties responsible, wrongful death lawsuits can sometimes name multiple parties. That is the case in the death of a young man who was killed in an elevator accident.

JauMarcus McFarland died in August 2021 in an Atlanta elevator accident. He was pinned as the elevator descended from the third floor. Although the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, in reality, McFarland was crushed to death between the floor and the elevator car.

Elevators in the building were overdue for inspection.

McFarland's mother, Jessica Moore, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple entities connected with the incident. These parties include the companies owning and managing the building, three elevator companies, and Champion Prep Academy. The lawsuit alleges substandard conditions in the elevator and building led to McFarland's death, and that all entities named in the lawsuit knew the elevator had issues.

Matthew Stoddard, an Atlanta attorney familiar with wrongful death cases notes, "People assume you can identify only one party as responsible for their loved one's death. But their options aren't that limited." He explains, "We examine every case to determine how negligent actions could have led to that death and then pursue legal action against every entity we identify as responsible."

According to Ms. Moore's attorney, her son's death resulted directly from "a multitude of failures." The elevator's breaking and roping system, part of its safety system, was worn and contaminated. The components did not operate properly.

The lawyers found that the building itself was not properly maintained, as required under Georgia law. On the day of the tragedy, only one of the two elevators was working.

As for school liability, the attorney noted that they had reports of multiple issues with the premises. The hot water, air conditioning, and the other elevator were not working for months, yet Champion Prep Academy had students on the premises despite the issues.

The Stoddard Law Firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including those involving a wrongful death. Attorneys at the firm help those harmed by the negligence or recklessness of other parties. By taking on only a small number of cases at a time, the firm puts extensive resources toward each case.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Stoddard Firm