Multiple Restoration 1® Locations Ready to Service Customers in the Path of Unprecedented Winter Weather

WACO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, about half the U.S. population has been under winter weather advisories as freezing temperatures, ice and snow grip the country wreaking havoc on infrastructure, leaving millions without electricity, water and frozen pipes.

Restoration 1, one of the fastest-growing and most-trusted restoration franchises in North America, has several locations across the country ready to service customers dealing with storm damage and busted pipes.

"This week's unprecedented weather hitting Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi and now heading upwards towards the Mid-Atlantic and New England States, are leaving communities vulnerable as they are already coping with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sherry Rose, COO of Restoration 1. "Our teams all stand ready 24/7 and can scale quickly to address water damage for both residential and commercial properties. We are highly trained in helping our communities recover from these extreme weather conditions."

For more information and for a list of Restoration 1 locations, visit www.restoration1.com .

About Restoration 1®

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms and more. There have been 350 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com .

