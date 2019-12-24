NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Multiple Sclerosis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Summary



Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease affecting principally the central nervous system that causes nerve sheath demyelination followed by axon damage and paralysis.MS symptoms include muscle weakness, weak reflexes, tremors, muscle spasm, prolonged double vision, slurred speech, and balance problems.



MS can occur at any age, but commonly affects people of ages 15-60 years.The diagnosis of MS depends upon patients' symptoms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and laboratory results, but it is mostly diagnosed in the late phases.



Presently, MS is diagnosed by the widely used McDonald criteria, which is a combination of laboratory, clinical, and radiology reports of lesions at different times in different body areas.



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical record review studies to build the forecast.The disease definition for MS was consistent as per the McDonald criteria.



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of MS in the 7MM.



The following data describes epidemiology of MS. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of MS in the 7MM from 53,299 cases in 2018 to 54,218 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.17% during the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of MS in the 7MM are expected to increase from 1,445,209 cases in 2018 to 1,595,707 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 1.04%. MS is more common in women than men and is more common in young adults. These trends are reflected in Forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.



Scope

- The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of MS in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of MS segmented by sex, and age (all ages) in these markets. The diagnosed prevalent cases of MS are further segmented by type (relapsing-remitting [RRMS], primary progressive [PPMS], and secondary progressive [SPMS])

- The multiple sclerosis epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global multiple sclerosis market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global multiple sclerosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for multiple sclerosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of multiple sclerosis population by severity at diagnosis.



