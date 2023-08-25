Multiple sclerosis market in the US to Grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The multiple sclerosis market size in US is expected to increase by USD 3.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 5.83% according to the research report by Technavio. request a sample report

Companies : 15+, Including Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

: 15+, Including Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key Companies; and market positioning of Companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key Companies; and market positioning of Companies Segments: Type (Biologics and Small molecules), route of administration (parenteral and oral).

Multiple sclerosis market in US - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including -Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Multiple Sclerosis Market In the US – Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Leading Trend -

The rising strategic alliance and partnership among players is another factor supporting the multiple sclerosis market growth. Market advocates form strategic partnerships and acquire suppliers to develop products. For example, in 2021, Biogen announced a partnership and licensing agreement with InnoCare Pharma for orelabrutinib, an oral Bruton's small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for the treatment of MS patients. The partnership will allow Biogen to expand its MS pipeline portfolio with a promising treatment approach. Likewise, in 2020, Mapi Pharma and Mylan deepened their partnership to develop and commercialize the once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Depot injectable. Mylan has invested USD 20 million to support an ongoing Phase III clinical study aimed at bringing Glatiramer Acetate (GA) Depot to the US market. Thus, such alliances and partnerships among players will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - The high cost of drugs will be a major challenge for the multiple sclerosis market in the US.

The multiple sclerosis market in US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

