Multiple Studies Show Freespira® Eliminates Panic Attacks in 80% of Patients

A Symposium at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Annual Conference in Washington, DC focused on the impact of abnormal breathing patterns on anxiety-related conditions and treatments as reported in five studies. Two studies reported nearly 80% of Freespira-treated patients were panic attack free at 12 months post-treatment. Two additional studies reported that patients with mixed anxiety disorders and low exhaled CO2 at baseline were less responsive and/or discontinued treatment with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy or Acceptance Commitment Therapy.

Early data from a fifth study reported on Freespira treatment for patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Ninety percent of patients in this study experienced a significant improvement in PTSD symptoms at two months and six months post-treatment.

Symposium Chair David Tolin, Ph.D., Director of Anxiety Disorders Center, The Institute of Living, and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine, commented, "Studies of the Freespira treatment have shown that this innovative approach to treating patients suffering from panic symptoms and panic attacks not only significantly reduces or eliminates these symptoms in approximately 80% of patients, but also results in meaningful reduction in health costs."

Debra Reisenthel, CEO of Palo Alto Health Sciences, added, "Patients with panic symptoms and panic attacks have 3-5 times higher medical costs than patients without panic due to higher utilization of medical resources, including ED visits, physician visits and prescription drugs."

Freespira is both easy to use and effective. Once a licensed healthcare provider authorizes the treatment and after a single training session, the patient uses Freespira at home, performing two 17-minute breathing sessions a day over a four-week period, after which the treatment is complete. The peer-reviewed published multi-center Freespira clinical trial, presented by Dr. Tolin, demonstrated that 71% of patients were panic attack free immediately after treatment and 79% of patients were panic attack free 12 months post-treatment.

About Freespira

Freespira is an FDA-cleared, drug-free, four-week at-home treatment for panic attacks and other panic symptoms. Treatment is authorized and completed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare provider. Freespira is clinically proven to reduce or eliminate panic attacks and other symptoms of panic disorder, a mental health condition in which debilitating anxiety leads to life-altering avoidance behaviors. Individuals with panic chronically hyperventilate, even when not experiencing a panic attack. This abnormal breathing pattern has been shown to exacerbate attacks. Freespira works by training the patient to stabilize respiration rate and exhaled carbon dioxide levels, which reduces or eliminates panic attacks.

About Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc.

Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. is a privately held digital therapeutic company revolutionizing behavioral healthcare with evidence-based, non-invasive, drug-free solutions. Their first product, Freespira, is an FDA-cleared treatment for individuals suffering from panic disorder, panic attacks and other symptoms of panic. In the United States, over 6.7 million adults annually suffer from panic disorder; panic attacks affect a total of 27 million adults in the U.S. every year and are a common component of other anxiety disorders.

Freespira is commercially available throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit http://www.freespira.com or contact info@pahealthsciences.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michele Kong

(800) 735-8995

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multiple-studies-show-freespira-eliminates-panic-attacks-in-80-of-patients-300627803.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Health Sciences

Related Links

http://freespira.com

