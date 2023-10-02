Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market - Drug Development, Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis, and Regulatory Compliance | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple System Atrophy is a rare neurodegenerative ailment affected numerous individuals worldwide. Living with MSA is extremely difficult because it results in the onset of severe health complications. Epidemiology study suggests that 0.6-3 cases per 100,000 individuals were diagnosed with MSA in 2022. This alarming statistic has raised concerns in numerous nations, creating a demand for effective MSA diagnostic tests and treatment solutions.

MSA also known as the Shy Drager Syndrome is a progressive neurological disorder that occurs from the deterioration of nerve cells located in the spinal cord and brain. The MSA early signs include sudden drop in blood pressure, muscle stiffness, tremors, bradykinesia, speech issues, and sleep related issues, among others. It is crucial for the patients to not ignore these warning signs and immediately seek medical help. MSA management becomes easier when diagnosed in time.

MSA Prevalence- A global health hazard:

This disorder poses significant threat to a patient's quality of life, obstructing their day-to-day activities at large. MSA life expectancy may vary from person to person but on an average a patient may live 6-9 years from the time of detection. It is crucial to determine the MSA risk factors at an early stage so that professionals can accurately formulate MSA coping strategies. Medical scientists and healthcare professionals have expedited their MSA research & development activities with an aim to facilitate effective drug development. The growing disease burden is indeed pointing towards a global health hazard which needs to be tackled effectively.

Shedding light on MSA ethology and symptoms:

The exact causes of Multiple System Atrophy are still unknown. Concerned bodies are still conducting extensive research to find the underlying causes of this devastating ailment. In this course, researchers have made certain observations and identified factors that may contribute to the onset of this disease. Some of these factors include abnormal accumulation of a protein called alpha-synuclein in certain areas of the brain, genetic defects, environmental toxins, and inflammation in the brain, among others.

Major shy drager syndrome symptoms include muscle stiffness, postural deformity, dizziness, orthostatic hypotension, sexual dysfunction, bowel issues, slurred speech, behavioural changes, and cognitive issues. MSA outcomes can be severe if the symptoms go unnoticed.

MSA vs Parkinson's Disease:

MSA criteria of diagnosis can get very complicated due to its similarity with Parkinson's Disease. The symptoms of both these neurological disorders are alike which in turn leads to serious confusion among healthcare professionals. MSA and Parkinson's comparison can be made on the basis of their underlying causes, progression, and additional symptoms. It is worth noting that MSA symptoms typically progresses more rapidly than Parkinson's disease and tends to be less responsive to standard Parkinson's medications. Autonomic dysfunction, such as orthostatic hypotension and bladder problems, is also common in MSA.

The common MSA diagnostic tests recommended by professionals are:

Clinical Assessment:

In this test, a medical professional reviews the patient's medical history, assess their current symptoms, and perform a neurological examination to look for specific signs of MSA.

Autonomic Function Testing:

MSA often involves autonomic nervous system dysfunction. Tests to evaluate autonomic function may include tilt table test, sweat testing, and urodynamic studies.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging):

Brain MRI can help identify certain structural changes or abnormalities that are suggestive of MSA. Specific MRI findings, such as the "hot cross bun" sign or atrophy in certain brain regions, can support the diagnosis.

DaTscan:

This is a specialized imaging test that can help differentiate between MSA and Parkinson's disease. It involves injecting a radioactive tracer that binds to dopamine transporters in the brain. Reduced binding on the scan can suggest MSA rather than Parkinson's.

Blood Tests:

While there is no specific blood test to diagnose MSA, blood tests may be performed to rule out other conditions that could mimic its symptoms.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis:

In some cases, a lumbar puncture (spinal tap) may be done to analyze cerebrospinal fluid for specific markers, such as elevated levels of alpha-synuclein protein, which can be indicative of MSA.

Electrophysiological Studies:

Nerve conduction studies and electromyography (EMG) can help assess nerve and muscle function and rule out other conditions.

Sleep Studies:

Polysomnography (sleep study) may be conducted to assess for sleep-related breathing disorders and abnormal movements during sleep.

By leveraging DLI's healthcare consulting services, the related players are solidifying their position in the MSA diagnostic vertical. They are accelerating their R&D activities with an aim to introduce cutting edge neurological disease detection solutions.

MSA Disease Insights- Treatment Solutions:

As of now, there is no definitive cure for this life-threatening disease. MSA neurology research vertical is still at its early stages of evolution. With widespread technological advancements in the medical science sector, there are chances for concerned researchers to soon develop a potential cure for MSA. Presently, there are treatment solutions aiming at alleviating the symptoms of this disease so as to ensure improved MSA caregiving.

DLI has been assisting players in their endeavours to achieve MSA breakthroughs in terms of its treatment and management. From facilitating smooth clinical trial feasibility analysis and clinical trial assessment to helping players formulate ideal pricing and reimbursement strategies, DLI has been showcasing its immense potential. It has also been helping them gain higher market access by empowering them with product launch services, product portfolio analysis strategies, and commercial strategy analysis, among others. Accurate treatment gaps identification techniques suggest by DLI has further helped them develop efficient treatment entities.

Final Words:

MSA is a progressive disorder that distorts a patient's quality of life and reduces their life expectancy. The exact reasons behind its occurrence are yet to be determined. But with rigorous R&D activities some researchers have identified genetic defects, environmental contaminants, and brain inflammation, among others are the prime factors triggering this chronic neurological ailment. Medical professionals are coming up with numerous MSA support techniques and solutions that will not only alleviate symptoms but also provide patients with MSA emotional support. But this disease not only cause physical complications but also takes a tool on the mental and emotional well-being of patients. DLI has playing a pivotal role in empowering players with an in depth understanding about this complication disease. It is helping them in their endeavours to develop effective cure for this ailment by providing them with valuable industry driven data. Together, DLI and the MSA industry participants are making extensive efforts to create a ray of hope for the patients and their caregivers.

