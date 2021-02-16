Multiple Trump Hotels Properties Recognized by Forbes Travel Guide for Genuine Service and Health Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels is proud to announce that seven of its properties are among the first hotels and resorts in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide, while the Forbes Travel Guide's 2021 Star Awards reflect that all Trump hotels and spas will retain their 2020 ratings.

The new verification ensures that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties with expert-validated best practices in place that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events. The following hotels and resorts have earned the distinction, which recognizes just under 200 hotels globally:

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago

Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York

Trump® International Hotel Waikiki

Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Trump® National Doral Miami

Trump International Golf Links® & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland

Trump Turnberry®, A Luxury Collection Resort Scotland

"During this unprecedented time, we are incredibly proud to be among the first in the world recognized for the exacting standards and outstanding health and safety measures our teams have implemented at these properties," said Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels. "It is invaluable to us as a top luxury hotel brand that our guests feel comfortable and confident when then choose to stay with us."

Forbes Travel Guide's 2021 Star Awards were also announced on Feb. 16, recognizing eight Trump properties and spas, including:

Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York (5 Star)

(5 Star) Trump® International Hotel Waikiki (5 Star)

Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C. (5 Star)

(5 Star) Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago (4 Star)

(4 Star) Trump® National Doral Miami (4 Star)

The Spa at Trump at Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago (4 Star)

(4 Star) The Spa by Ivanka Trump™ at Trump® International Hotel Washington D.C. (4 Star)

The Trump Spa® at Trump International Hotel & Tower® New York

"These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "These top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff."

Properties were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests. All 2021 Star Awards recipients can be found at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

