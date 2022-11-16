Multiplex Assays Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 7.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Nov 16, 2022, 10:30 ET
Multiplex Assays are used in clinical trials because they reduce the cost of research and manual labour while increasing the efficiency of experiments. Furthermore, they provide easier and faster disease analysis, fueling the market growth.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Multiplex Assays Market" By Product And Service (Equipment And Consumables), By Type (Immunoassays And Chromatography-MS), By Class Of Drug (Antiepileptic Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs, Psychoactive Drugs, And Other Drugs), By End User (Hospital Labs, Commercial Or Private Labs, And Other), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.
As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Multiplex Assays Market size was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Multiplex Assays Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Multiplex Assays Market Overview
The Multiplex Assay is a procedure that detects and quantifies multiple analytes (such as proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and so on) at the same time. When compared to traditional methods such as ELISA, this assay is used to amplify multiple targets during a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in less time. Pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and other applications make up the Multiplex Assays Market.
The Multiplex Assay Market is expanding rapidly as a result of increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector for the treatment of various diseases. These assays are used in clinical trials because they reduce the cost of research and manual labour while also increasing the efficiency of experiments and therapies. Furthermore, they provide easier and faster disease analysis and are automated, fueling the Multiplex Assay Market growth. However, high capital investment and a scarcity of skilled labourers are major impediments to market growth. One of the factors driving the growth of this market is technological advancement. Because of the rapid advancement of nanotechnology, this has progressed to the next level of nanoarray, which represents the ultra-miniaturization version of the traditional microarray. The growing recognition of the multifactorial nature of various diseases and pathological conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease has necessitated the development of a cost-effective and time-saving method for measuring multiple analysts in a single sample. This is the driving force behind the global Multiplex Assays Market.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bühlmann Laboratories, Sekisui Medical, Randox Laboratories.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Multiplex Assays Market On the basis of Product And Service, Type, Class Of Drug, End-User, and Geography.
- Multiplex Assays Market, By Product And Service
- Equipment
- Consumables
- Multiplex Assays Market, By Type
- Immunoassays
- Chromatography-MS
- Multiplex Assays Market, By Class Of Drug
- Antiepileptic drugs
- Antibiotic drugs
- Immunosuppressant drugs
- Antiarrhythmic drugs
- Bronchodilator drugs
- Psychoactive drugs
- Other drugs
- Multiplex Assays Market, By End User
- Hospital labs,
- Commercial or private labs
- Other
- Multiplex Assays Market, By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
