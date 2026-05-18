Multiplex Assays Market worth $10.65 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Multiplex Assays Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.15 billion in 2026 to USD 10.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Browse 312 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Multiplex Assays Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Multiplex Assays Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.15 billion

USD 7.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.65 billion

USD 10.65 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.3%

Multiplex Assays Market Trends & Insights:

By product & service, consumables accounted for the largest share of 67.9% in 2025, primarily because they are included in every testing cycle rather than being linked to one-time capital purchases.

By type, protein multiplex assays are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the research & development segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.6% in 2025.

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Market drivers include rising demand for high-throughput diagnostic tools and the ability to analyze multiple biomarkers in a single sample. Other factors driving the market include increased incidence of infection, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The increased adoption of precision medicine and the use of companion diagnostics are adding to the growing demand. Improvements in PCR technology, immunoassays, and sequencing techniques are driving market growth worldwide.

Furthermore, market growth can be attributed to technological progress, which yields positive results in diagnostics and life sciences research. Highly sensitive multiplex platforms, advances in assay chemistry, and the adoption of laboratory automation have increased the efficiency of the test process and workflow productivity. Advanced software technologies, cloud connectivity, and analytics of collected data have also contributed to a better understanding of outcomes and decision-making processes. The increasing demand for accurate and efficient testing tools, driven by advances in technologies such as multiplex PCR, bead-based immunoassays, next-generation sequencing, and sample-to-answer platforms, is evident among healthcare providers, pharmaceutical firms, and research labs. Multiplex tests are becoming popular for disease profiling, companion diagnostics, and biomarker measurement to enable precise analysis across patient groups.

By technology, the flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

This market is classified into flow cytometry, fluorescence detection, multiplex real-time PCR, luminescence, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and other techniques. Some of the growth drivers of the flow cytometry segment are its superior sensitivity, multiparametric analysis capability, and high utility in immunology, oncology, and cellular research. In addition, the increasing prevalence of molecular diagnostics, the growing number of diagnostic centers, and technological advancements in automation and analysis are also anticipated to drive demand for multiplex assays.

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By application, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The market is divided into the research & development and clinical diagnostics segments. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the clinical diagnostics segment are the rising demand for fast, accurate multi-target disease identification, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancers, and the growing use of syndromic testing panels in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the growing importance of early diagnosis, personalized therapy selection, and advancements in diagnostic infrastructure are driving this segment's growth. On the other hand, R&D demand remains robust owing to the rising discovery of biomarkers and drug development worldwide.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

This market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotech companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and other end users. Factors expected to drive growth in the pharmaceutical & biotech companies market include rising test volumes, the need for multiplexed analysis, and the growing adoption of automation in diagnostic procedures. In addition, an increase in the incidence of infections and cancers, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is another driver of demand.

North America dominated the multiplex assay market in 2025.

The multiplex assay market is segmented into five geographical regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2026, North America held the largest market share in the multiplex assay market. This growth can be attributed to a highly advanced healthcare industry, the presence of well-established biotechnology and diagnostics companies, and the use of innovative technologies. Additionally, North America benefits from a significant number of advanced hospitals, research institutes, and diagnostic centers. An increase in the prevalence of infections and cancer cases is also driving market growth in this region.

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Top Companies in Multiplex Assays Market:

The Top Companies in Multiplex Assays Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Revvity, Inc. (US), and bioMérieux (France), among others.

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