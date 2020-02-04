Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent market study published on the multiplex biomarker imaging market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the multiplex biomarker imaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the multiplex biomarker imaging market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the multiplex biomarker imaging market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the multiplex biomarker imaging in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the multiplex biomarker imaging market.



Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunity analysis that are expected to influence the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 04 – Market Context

This section includes the premium insights such as regulatory scenario, disease epidemiology, and parent market analysis. This section helps readers understand the key factors associated with the multiplex biomarker imaging market.



Chapter 05 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the multiplex biomarker imaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical multiplex biomarker imaging market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component Type

Based on component type, the multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the multiplex biomarker imaging market and attractiveness analysis based on component type.



Chapter 07 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Imaging Technique

This chapter provides details about the multiplex biomarker imaging market based on imaging technique, and has been classified as Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Assay, Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Assay, and Tissue Microarray (TMA) Assay. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on imaging technique.



Chapter 08 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the multiplex biomarker imaging market based on application, and has been classified into research and clinic diagnostics. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.



Chapter 09 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End User

This chapter provides details about the multiplex biomarker imaging market based on end user, and has been classified into translation laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies and academic. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.



Chapter 10 – Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the multiplex biomarker imaging market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 11 – North America Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America multiplex biomarker imaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.



Chapter 12 – Latin America Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the multiplex biomarker imaging market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 13 – Western Europe Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the multiplex biomarker imaging market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe countries are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe multiplex biomarker imaging market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe multiplex biomarker imaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 15 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging in Asia Pacific excluding Japan by focusing on China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging market in the APEJ region.



Chapter 16 – Japan Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the multiplex biomarker imaging market in Japan.



Chapter 17 – MEA Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the multiplex biomarker imaging market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the multiplex biomarker imaging market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are PerkinElmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc.



Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the multiplex biomarker imaging report.



Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the multiplex biomarker imaging market.



