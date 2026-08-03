Multiplier Challenges Opaque World of Global Hiring by Fully Publishing Transparent Pricing Model

As the Global Exchange for Work, Multiplier eliminates hidden FX markups, surcharges, and surprise onboarding fees that often plague today's global employers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, the Global Exchange for Work, today announced the public unveiling of its transparent pricing model for Employer of Record (EOR) services. By publishing its complete pricing structure directly on its website, Multiplier furthers itself as a category leader by offering buyers complete cost predictability.

For years, the EOR industry has operated under an opaque status quo where quoted headline rates quickly balloon due to unmentioned compliance surcharges, unexpected onboarding and termination fees. This lack of transparency leaves finance leaders, HR ops teams, and founders left with sticker shock and unable to accurately forecast global hiring bills, stalling critical cross-border growth.

Multiplier is addressing this category-wide problem directly by putting real, structured pricing out in the open. Simplifying the process for its customers further, Multiplier is offering two flat, predictable tiers titled Core and Growth.

"EOR pricing is broken by design: quoted rates that balloon with FX markups, onboarding fees, termination fees, and compliance surcharges buyers never see coming in order to inflate profits at the expense of quality customer service," said Sagar Khatri, CEO and co-founder of Multiplier. "We're doing what almost no one in the category will: publishing its pricing, in full. The price you're quoted is the price you pay."

Unlike competitors that rely heavily on local third-party vendors and pass along hidden markups, Multiplier's transparent pricing is made possible by its underlying technical foundation. Multiplier owns its employment infrastructure end-to-end, which helps control costs that are likely to balloon with third parties or local vendors. Transparency isn't a policy; it's what the Global Exchange for Work was built upon.

Transparent Pricing Means:

Published, Not Promised: Multiplier places its flat-rate pricing directly on its website, eliminating the need for complex, asterisk-heavy quotes or mandatory sales calls to understand basic fees.

Multiplier places its flat-rate pricing directly on its website, eliminating the need for complex, asterisk-heavy quotes or mandatory sales calls to understand basic fees. Two Clear Tiers (Core & Growth): Designed to replace complex per-account math, these tiers allow HR, finance teams, and founders to accurately forecast international workforce costs and to align the platform with company maturity.

Designed to replace complex per-account math, these tiers allow HR, finance teams, and founders to accurately forecast international workforce costs and to align the platform with company maturity. True-Cost Content Engine: Alongside published tiers, Multiplier is launching interactive tools and resources designed to help global employers cleanly evaluate true operational costs and avoid hidden industry traps.

Alongside published tiers, Multiplier is launching interactive tools and resources designed to help global employers cleanly evaluate true operational costs and avoid hidden industry traps. No Markups: Buyers get upfront clarity on Multiplier's EOR fees. Standard local statutory pass-throughs, such as mandatory employer taxes and legal benefits, are clearly delineated from the organization's fee, so teams know exactly what goes to local compliance versus usage.

Starting today, businesses looking to hire internationally without setting up local entities can access Multiplier's fully published pricing model and calculate their true global employment costs directly at usemultiplier.com/pricing.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is the Global Exchange for Work, precision-built for companies to hire, manage, and pay global teams across 160+ countries. By combining world-class tools, including Employer of Record, Contractor of Record, and Global Payroll, with a vast network of owned entities and human-first support, Multiplier empowers companies of all sizes to expand globally with confidence. Since 2020, the global-first infrastructure has helped over 3,700 companies and now processes over $181 billion in cross-border wages, reshaping the global economy and the future of work.

SOURCE Multiplier