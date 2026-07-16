Global Hiring is Now Essential for 87% of U.S. SMBs, According to a New Report from Multiplier

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing shortage of AI-skilled talent in the U.S., compounded by tightening immigration policies, is forcing small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) to rethink how and where they hire, according to a new report released today by Multiplier, the global exchange for work, featuring data and analysis from the recent TriNet (NYSE: TNET) State of the Workplace report.

The report, The Global Talent Squeeze, commissioned by Multiplier, includes data from a survey of 500 business decision-makers in senior-level roles. Key findings include:

87% of U.S.-based SMBs surveyed now consider global hiring a necessity, rather than a strategic advantage.

60% of respondents say the rise of AI is accelerating demand for expertise they don't currently have in-house.

76% of SMBs say that H-1B visa restrictions are directly affecting workforce planning, forcing a pivot to remote-first hiring.

"Talent has never been confined to one geography but, until now, most smaller companies lacked the infrastructure for finding the right talent outside of their zip code," said Multiplier Co-Founder and CEO Sagar Khatri. "We're seeing a fundamental shift, where businesses are hiring talent where they live, rather than trying to move them. While it makes hiring more complex in terms of compliance, payroll, and workforce management, the opportunities for innovation, growth, and scalability that global hiring brings show there is real value in making the change."

For smaller organizations without dedicated HR resources, the challenge is particularly difficult to manage. Only 21% of SMBs report proactively managing cross-border compliance, while nearly 25% say they frequently struggle to meet regulatory requirements, per the report. This is almost double the rate reported by larger companies. Additionally, 82% of these businesses say they have failed, or expect to fail, to onboard a global hire due to compliance, tax, or regulatory hurdles. As regulatory scrutiny increases, navigating employment laws across jurisdictions is also becoming more complex and more consequential.

Record-high H-1B costs and growing immigration backlogs have also pushed traditional domestic sponsorship out of reach for many, as over three-quarters of SMBs say H-1B restrictions are directly affecting workforce planning. Despite this pressure, most small businesses aren't equipped to hire globally. The talent pools once accessed through H-1B sponsorship remain just as relevant, but without the right infrastructure, employers are left scrambling.

"Access to the right talent has become one of the biggest constraints to small business growth," said TriNet Chief People Officer Catherine Wragg. "As demand for AI-related skills accelerates and traditional hiring pathways become more difficult, SMBs are being forced to look beyond local markets. The opportunity is there, but without the right infrastructure, the risk and complexity can be overwhelming."

The findings in this report point to a broader shift in how SMBs access talent, with more companies opting to hire internationally rather than relocate workers to the U.S. This is evident in the increased usage of Multiplier's platform among U.S. based businesses, which has grown 16.4% since April 2024.

To learn more about how today's SMBs are navigating a complex regulatory landscape to sustain and grow their businesses, download The Global Talent Squeeze report here.

About Multiplier

Multiplier, precision-built for companies to hire, manage, and pay global teams across more than 160 countries. By combining EOR, COR, and Global Payroll, with a vast network of owned entities and human-first support, Multiplier empowers companies of all sizes to expand globally with confidence. Since 2020, the global-first infrastructure has helped over 1,500 companies and now processes over $2 billion in cross-border wages, reshaping the global economy and the future of work.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.



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SOURCE Multiplier