Multiplier Launches Global Payroll Payments, Completing the Global Exchange for Work™ Infrastructure

New infrastructure category unifies hiring, payroll, compliance, and payments into a single end-to-end system—addressing a $200 billion cross-border salary market with no unified exchange

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Multiplier took a major step in building the Global Exchange for Work™ — its vision for the infrastructure that will power global employment — with the launch of Global Payroll Payments. The new capability, powered by pioneering fintech Navro, is the most comprehensive payments solution Multiplier has offered to date, and the piece that completes the Global Exchange for Work™ as a single, end-to-end system for hiring, payroll, compliance, and payments.

Over $200 billion in employer-originated wages crosses borders every year, yet no unified exchange governs any of it. Companies managing cross-border payroll today contend with fragmented vendors, disconnected compliance workflows, and no single point of accountability. Multi-country disbursements, exotic-country payroll, and statutory payments each carry separate risk, separate contacts, and separate failure points. With only 8% of companies fully compliant with international tax and labor laws, the cost of this fragmentation is significant.

Multiplier's Global Exchange for Work™ is built on a compliance infrastructure architected over five years across more than 160 countries: legal entities, in-house payroll specialists, and proprietary compliance rails that Multiplier owns outright. Global Payroll Payments extends that infrastructure to cover the full payments lifecycle: from payroll calculation and FX conversion to multi-country disbursement and statutory filings, with Multiplier owning the process end-to-end.

"Capital markets have exchanges. Goods trade has clearing systems. But global work, the movement of wages and labor across borders, has never had one," said Sagar Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiplier. "We're building that missing exchange. One system, one point of accountability, and the compliance and payments infrastructure to back it up."

Global Payroll Payments key capabilities:

Wholesale FX rates: Businesses can access institutional foreign exchange rates typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies.

Businesses can access institutional foreign exchange rates typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies. Compliance rails: Multiplier's proprietary platform combines technology with deep in-country expertise across more than 160 countries to continuously track regulatory changes, helping businesses stay ahead of compliance risks.

Multiplier's proprietary platform combines technology with deep in-country expertise across more than 160 countries to continuously track regulatory changes, helping businesses stay ahead of compliance risks. End-to-end accountability: From payroll calculation to multi-country disbursement and statutory tax filings, Multiplier is the single point of contact, accountability, and resolution.

From payroll calculation to multi-country disbursement and statutory tax filings, Multiplier is the single point of contact, accountability, and resolution. Real-time global visibility: Unified reporting on global cost centers, gross-to-net breakdowns, and headcount costs across all markets.

Multiplier currently processes $2 billion in cross-border wages annually and expects to reach $4.5 billion by the end of the year. With Global Payroll Payments, Multiplier now extends this infrastructure beyond its EOR base to any company managing global payroll, giving finance and payroll teams a single system to run cross-border payments without juggling multiple providers.

This launch arrives on the heels of significant industry recognition. Multiplier was recently named an IEC Leader in EOR for 2026, noting the company's momentous growth and impact on the space. Now ranked among the top three for EOR platforms, Multiplier has been highlighted by analysts for its strengths in compliance support, payroll execution, automation, and customer relevance.

To learn more about the Global Exchange for Work™ and Global Payroll Payments, visit https://www.usemultiplier.com/news/global-payroll-payments.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is the Global Exchange for Work, precision-built for companies to hire, manage, and pay global teams across more than 160 countries. By combining world-class tools, including EOR, COR, and Global Payroll, with a vast network of owned entities and human-first support, Multiplier empowers companies of all sizes to expand globally with confidence. Since 2020, the global-first infrastructure has helped over 1,500 companies and now processes over $2 billion in cross-border wages, reshaping the global economy and the future of work.

About Navro

Headquartered in London, Navro's payments curation platform enables multinational corporations to move money globally on the best payment and banking infrastructure via a single API. Navro currently processes workforce payouts for more than 200 large corporations and executes international payments for 1,700 pension schemes. Navro Statutory & Tax is the first service available globally to fulfil all mandatory tax deductions, statutory payments, and regulatory reporting alongside payroll payouts in a single payment flow, covering 95 countries.

SOURCE Multiplier