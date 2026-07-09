Multiply Launches "10 Minute ABM," helping B2B brands launch 100s of Personalized Ads for their Top Accounts in just a few minutes

Marketers compress 100 hours of work into 10 minutes with personalized 1:1 ads for account-based marketing.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Multiply announced 10 Minute ABM, a new offering that enables B2B marketing teams to launch 100s of personalized account-based ads in minutes, and continuously optimize campaign performance.

Account-based marketing has become one of the most effective ways to reach enterprise buyers, but executing it at scale remains difficult. Marketers know what great ABM looks like: personalized messaging, coordinated touchpoints, paid media aligned with outbound efforts, and campaigns tailored to every target account. The bottleneck has never been strategy. It has always been execution.

Building personalized creative, launching campaigns, monitoring performance, and continuously refining messaging takes weeks of manual work. As a result, many ABM programs never reach their full potential. Teams identify target accounts, send a handful of emails, run a few ads, and move on because managing account-specific campaigns is too time-consuming.

10 Minute ABM solves this problem by automating the execution of account-based advertising. Marketers define their target accounts, messaging, and campaign objectives, while Multiply generates personalized advertising, launches campaigns in minutes, continuously learns what performs best for each account, and improves results over time.

"We all know personalization is the future. The hard part has always been time," said Matt Jason, CEO of Multiply. "We built 10 Minute ABM because marketers shouldn't spend weeks building campaigns. They should spend time understanding customers and refining strategy—while AI handles execution, learns what works, and continuously improves for each account."

Self-Learning Advertising for the ABM Era

10 Minute ABM introduces a new approach to account-based advertising. Instead of treating every campaign as a one-time project, Multiply continuously learns which messages, creative, and offers resonate with each account, then applies those insights to improve future campaigns automatically. Every campaign becomes smarter than the last.

Key capabilities include:

Campaigns in minutes. Launch 100s of personalized account-based advertising campaigns in under 10 minutes instead of spending days or weeks planning, producing creative, and configuring campaigns.

Launch 100s of personalized account-based advertising campaigns in under 10 minutes instead of spending days or weeks planning, producing creative, and configuring campaigns. Personalized advertising at scale. Automatically generates account-specific creative tailored to target accounts while maintaining consistent positioning across campaigns.

Automatically generates account-specific creative tailored to target accounts while maintaining consistent positioning across campaigns. Continuous learning. Identifies which messages, offers, and creative approaches perform best for each account and automatically improves future campaigns.

Identifies which messages, offers, and creative approaches perform best for each account and automatically improves future campaigns. Always-on optimization. Continuously launches new experiments, measures performance, and refines advertising without requiring marketers to manually rebuild campaigns.

Continuously launches new experiments, measures performance, and refines advertising without requiring marketers to manually rebuild campaigns. Aligned go-to-market execution. Keeps paid advertising aligned with broader account-based marketing efforts so advertising reinforces outbound sales and other customer engagement.

Unlike traditional advertising platforms that require marketers to manually create, launch, and optimize every campaign, Multiply is designed to make account-based advertising self-learning. Every campaign generates new insights that improve the next one, allowing marketers to scale personalization without scaling manual work.

As B2B buyers expect increasingly personalized experiences, marketers need more than campaign automation. They need advertising that continuously improves. By combining AI-driven execution with continuous learning, 10 Minute ABM enables organizations to launch personalized campaigns faster, learn from every interaction, and build an account-based marketing engine that gets smarter over time.

About Multiply

Multiply is the first AI-native paid media agency, designed specifically to help B2B companies get discovered by their ideal customers and turn ads into a reliable pipeline engine. Early customers report outsized gains. Companies using Multiply have seen up to 700% improvements in sales meetings booked and pipeline generated from ads.

It combines proprietary AI with world-class experts in paid media who operate as an extension of a customer's team. Multiply plugs directly into sales calls and CRM data to understand why customers actually buy. Its AI agents then translate those insights into personalized ads, launch hundreds of structured experiments to find the top-performing campaigns before doubling down and launching more experiments so ads are always improving. At present, Multiply's services cover Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads and ChatGPT Ads, with other platforms like Meta, Reddit and Bing coming soon.

Learn more at www.gomultiply.com.

SOURCE Multiply