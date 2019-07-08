Multispecialty Physician Partners Announces Expansion Plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its infusion services, Colorado-based Multispecialty Physician Partners ("MPP"), is announcing further expansion within the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex, designed to provide the additional capacity required for its anticipated business growth over the longer term. This includes moving several of their seven clinics in this market into larger facilities, and opening a new facility located in Denton next month. Submission of space plans for new centers in Fort Worth and Rockwall to further extend affordable infusion access to the area residents.

Utilization of specialty prescription drugs — such as infusion drugs used to treat chronic, complex diseases including osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's Disease, gout, asthma, and more — is on the rise. MPP provides a safe and comfortable setting for patients and is the only Joint Commission Gold Seal Accredited ambulatory provider in the area.

MPP Infusion Centers was founded by a patient for patients. The company's vision, was created by President Ellen Davis, a rheumatoid arthritis sufferer herself, who found few treatment options when diagnosed more than twenty years ago. She has made a significant commitment to develop unique centers which intentionally strive to provide a very different atmosphere from a hospital, placing an emphasis on convenience, a non-infectious environment, and a comfortable place to receive infusions in which patients can work, socialize and relax. This distinction is important for patients managing chronic diseases who spend a significant amount of time in an infusion center. Our facilities offer convenient hours, on-time appointments, no waiting times and amenities such as heated chairs, WiFi access and personal, high-definition flat-screen televisions. She said, "The patient experience is unlike anything else in the area."

The new site acquisition and proposed expansion into Denton, Fort Worth, and Rockwall are a necessary part of ensuring for the longer term that we can continue to create an unparalleled patient experience to meet the growing demand for infusion drugs. MPP has been offering ambulatory infusion services to the Central Texas area for over 5 years in eight ambulatory sites. With a plan for additional facilities to come in Central Texas later this summer along with expansion plans throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and beyond, MPP will be positioned to become the industry leading multi-specialty infusion company throughout the nation.

To learn more about MPP, and where we might go next, please visit: www.mppinfusion.com.

About Multispecialty Physician Partners, LLC

MPP Infusion Centers and Multispecialty Physician Partners, LLC (MPP), has owned and operated multispecialty ambulatory infusion clinics for over 10 years and are located currently in Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Arlington, Irving, Grapevine, Plano, Lewisville, Duncanville, and Tyler Texas. Creating an environment where both the provider and patient can trust the highest quality of attention to the patient's IV infusion care is what MPP not only strives for but achieves. Please visit www.mppinfusion.com.

