Multispecialty Segment to Earn Significant Share of the Global Office-based Lab Market-QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to its cost-effective benefits and enhanced outcome of patients, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) are becoming popular across the world. There are basically three models of ASC and Office-based Labs is one the important amongst others. Freestanding and hospital-associated are the other models of ASC. Office-based labs model is also known as office-based interventional suits which are actually a facility set up by doctors at various office premise where they offer the service of same-day intervention. The surgeries are also performed at an office-based labs, set up by licensed doctors only if all the safety requirements are fulfilled. These safety requirements are well-equipped room and some level of anesthesia and service room.

Key Dynamics Offer Dashboard View of the Global Office-based Lab Market

Higher reimbursement, cost-effective benefits, and patient convenience are the three most important factors which are driving the growth of the global office-based lab market. There is a reduction in the cost of surgeries when they are performed at office-based labs. It has been observed that the cost of surgeries reduced up to 30%-40% when they are performed at office-based labs as it does not need extra cost for the stay in hospital. Apart from this, office-based labs are convenient and have quicker admission process, lesser chance of infection and greater customer satisfaction. All these factors are collectively driving the growth of global office-based lab market.

In terms of treatment, the office-based lab's greater benefit is- doctors who are seeking autonomy have total control over the administrative aspects of their practice. Physicians' productivity and efficiency enhance while practicing in office-based labs, while on the other hand for patients it is a comfortable and enhanced experience. These benefits associated with office-based labs are creating a positive impact on the global office-based labs market.

Market Segmentation

By Modality Type

Single Specialty

Multispecialty

Hybrid Lab

Among modality type segments, multispecialty is foretold to earn a remarkable share of the global office-based lab market. There is a wide array of services offered in multispecialty office-based labs, viz. embolization, thrombectomy, atherectomy, angioplasty and stenting, and diagnostic imaging.

Regional Outlook of the Market

With an increasing rate every year, North America is presently the largest office-based lab market. A remarkable number of outpatient surgeries are performed in the United States at the doctor's office. Considering these growing numbers of office-based labs, it is expected that this market is likely to witness noteworthy growth in the years to come.

Key Players in the Market

Riceland Medical Center, Envision Healthcare, Riceland Medical Center, SCA, Texas Regional Medical Centers, Surgery Partners, National Cardiovascular Partners, Tenet Healthcare and HCA are some of the top players functioning in the global office-based lab market.

