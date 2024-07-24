MULTISTUDIO'S DECK OF SPACES™ WINS FAST COMPANY'S 2024 INNOVATION BY DESIGN AWARD

Multistudio's concept, Deck of Spaces™, is a finalist in the 'Learning' category and received an honorable mention in the 'Impact' category

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fast Company, the leading progressive business media brand with a focus on innovation, technology, leadership, and design, recognized architecture and design firm Multistudio's concept Deck of Spaces™ in two categories of their annual Innovation by Design awards.

©Lauren Pusateri, courtesy Multistudio

The concept, Deck of Spaces™, is a collection of card decks designed to bring greater awareness to the power that our physical environments have on the way students learn. A conversation starter and a brainstorming tool, the Deck allows educators and designers to introduce novel spatial concepts to a variety of communities. The Deck is tactile, user-friendly, and supportive of conversation between spatial planners and educators and can be used in various formats to engage with every stakeholder. Cards bring people together, arguably more so than technology.

Multistudio, a frontrunner in educational design, leverages the Deck to foster equitable and inclusive learning environments. This innovative tool has been integral to early childhood education centers, middle schools, high schools, and colleges across the United States. The Deck has evolved, offering two sets tailored for K-12 and higher education clients. These enhancements enable Multistudio to create traditional and non-traditional learning spaces that consistently engage students and staff, showcasing a track record of innovation and effectiveness in educational design.

"The recognition from Fast Company in not just one but two categories confirms the Deck of Spaces' impact on the design industry from learning to implementation," said David Reid, Education Design Principal at Multistudio. "The Deck underscores how the design of learning environments can create a stronger sense of belonging, inclusion, and support. It also demonstrates how an environment can unintentionally create barriers."

Dr. Michael C. Ralph, Author and Director of Research at Multistudio, shares, "The Deck of Spaces has tremendous value as a tool to invite students, educators, and others in the learning community to contribute to creating their own learning environments. Research shows that student ownership of their spaces is connected to academic success. Every student and every educator should have spaces in their school that inspire creativity and curiosity."

The Deck was developed to support the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework, which originated from Harvard University's Graduate School of Education. The cards comprise an idea or set of ideas - a narrative description on one side and photos of application ideas on the other. While the images are not the sole solution for each idea, they're starter ideas, giving the design team and end users the springboard needed to express goals for the educational facility design.

The prestigious and sought-after award program is judged by Fast Company editors, who review thousands of applications from some of the brightest minds in design and business. The winners seek to solve big problems with simple solutions.

To see the complete list, visit: See the Winners of the 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

For more information, images, or interviews, contact Kate Wilkins at [email protected].

About Multistudio: Multistudio is an employee-owned, nationally recognized practice based in Kansas City, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Lawrence, Kansas. Multistudio collaboratively expands the practice of architecture, brand experience, city design, education design, and interiors to solve the complex needs of our clients and communities. Diversity of thought, people, and disciplines allows the studio to spark economic, social, and environmental change. For more information, visit www.multi.studio.

About Universal Design for Learning: Universal Design for Learning (UDL) is an educational framework that enhances teaching and learning for all students by providing flexible approaches that can be customized to individual needs. UDL promotes multiple means of engagement, representation, and action/expression, ensuring that all learners have equal opportunities to succeed. By removing barriers and offering varied support, UDL creates inclusive and effective learning environments for diverse student populations. For more information, visit Universal Design for Learning.

SOURCE Multistudio